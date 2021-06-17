The quarry threatening virgin turkeys Paradise Valley | Agricultural news

Ikizdere, Turkey Moving methodically as she cuts tea leaves at her plantation clinging to the side of a mountain between the villages of Cevizlik and Grdere, Pervin Ba said her livelihood is now threatened by a huge quarry in the making. construction in the valley below.

Since moving to the exceptionally scenic region of Rize Province on Turkey’s Black Sea coast 30 years ago after marrying a local, Ba, 50, grows tea, potatoes , corn and green beans, as well as herding cows, in the verdant mountains that reach for the clouds.

The birds and the stream running under his tea plantation have now been drowned with the constant comings and goings of trucks carrying loads of stone and dirt, and excavators digging in the valley, making way for a stone quarry at build to support the construction of Port de Rize.

No one, including the government, spoke to us before starting the work. Overnight, they brought in big machines and just got started, Ba told Al Jazeera as she took a break from her harvest.

Ali Akyildiz, 62, from the village of Grdere, 54 km inland from downtown Rizes, told Al Jazeera that the valley was feeding himself and his family.

If they continue this career, they will destroy our lives. This valley is the source of our life, Akyildiz said, referring to the honey and tea he produces.

Villagers launched protests and tried to stop construction after it started in April. But the government imposed heavy fines on those involved and launched legal proceedings against them.

Pervin Ba says her water supply has been affected and is worried about dust from blasting hard stone ruining her organic tea fields [Tessa Fox/Al Jazeera]

Urgent expropriation method

The quarry will support the construction of a new port to be built on the coast of Rize, the birthplace of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. The construction of the quarry, as well as that of the port of Rize, was awarded to Cengiz Holding, a group closely linked to the government and the ruling AK party.

It is estimated that 16 million tonnes of stone will be removed to help build the seaport.

Yakup ekip Okumuolu is one of several lawyers involved in two lawsuits against the project. The complaints allege that construction approvals, land expropriation and environmental effects are illegal.

Even with this active legal procedure before the administrative court of Rize, with no known date of the judgment to be rendered, the construction of the road leading to the quarry site continues.

According to Okumuolu, 17 private areas were expropriated without warning for the construction of the road.

Okumuolu explained that under Turkish law there is an urgent expropriation method, which can only be applied in case of war or emergency.

Is there a war but we haven’t heard of it, or is there a state of emergency and we haven’t seen it? Okumuolu asked. Unfortunately, in recent years this method of urgent expropriation has been used frequently and is becoming common practice.

Al Jazeera sent questions to Turkey’s environment and transport ministries, but received no response.

Cengiz Holding has also been contacted although he has informed Al Jazeera that he is not making any comments to the press.

In one declaration in April, the company said the decision to launch the quarry was based on assessments from relevant ministries.

We would like to point out that our company has no determining authority or provision regarding the selection of the quarry from which the raw material will be legally obtained.We want you to know that our company values ​​the opinions of all who live in this region with sensitivity and seriousness, he said.

Trucks are constantly transporting excavated material in and out of the construction area to be dumped on the waterfront near Rize so that a new port can be built [Tessa Fox/Al Jazeera]

Agriculture and health under threat

Seeing that Ba and her neighbors’ tea fields are organic, she worries about the dust from the quarry ruining her crops.

Her concern stems from her experience working in a nearby tea field that had a quarry built nearby although she was no longer active and the issues she faced including the inability to harvest the leaves due to the accumulation of dust.

I couldn’t cut the tea, couldn’t harvest it, and we were still breathing dust, which made our throats sore, Ba said. We always had to go to the doctor because of the dust and take medicine, including antibiotics and pain relievers for the inflammation.

The Turkish Medical Association has called for a medical assessment to be undertaken to thoroughly assess the effects of the career on public health, although none of the parties involved have carried out such assessment.

Akyildiz, who has participated in protests against the construction of the quarry since April 21 when machines entered the area, also said villagers were unable to harvest honey this season because the road to the valley was blocked.

We can no longer access the beehives, Akyildiz said. There is a special honey to this region made by [bees feeding on] chestnuts. This chestnut honey cannot be found anywhere else in the world, the villagers of Grdere produce between eight and 10 tons of honey each year but they can no longer produce it.

The gate of the Ikizdere quarry which has been facing protests from residents since April 21 [Tessa Fox/Al Jazeera]

Eight families were also disconnected from the municipal water supply due to the construction of quarry roads.

Water comes out of the brown tap with soil now. I cannot use the washing machine because there is not enough water, so now I use the water flowing from the roof [after rain]Ba explained.

At the foot of the tea fields of Bas, where she once grazed her cattle, her land has been confiscated and is part of the road under construction for the quarry.

The government occupied the region. We have our own private land here which they took over, Ba said, adding that her husband had proof of ownership.

I have no money to feed my animals, and now they can’t graze.

Ba also mentioned that she does not feel comfortable working in her fields due to the presence of soldiers who are constantly marching on her land.

The majority of people protesting against the quarry live off the corn, green beans, honey and tea they produce in the mountains [Tessa Fox/Al Jazeera]

Continuous resistance

Since machines unexpectedly entered Ikizdere to build the quarry road, the villagers, especially from Ceviler and Grdere, have tried to stop the destruction of their valley.

On the first day, as Akyildiz described it, at least 50 residents, including elderly women, sat in front of the heavy machinery, as more than 100 police and soldiers were brought in to remove them.

During the first few weeks, Akyildiz and two other people climbed trees in order to force construction workers to stop cutting them down.

This forced them to stop work for eight hours, but then the gendarmerie took me away, Akyildiz said, adding that there was a lawsuit against him for obstructing work.

Since the end of April, 36 villagers have been fined ranging from 80,000 lire ($ 9,400) to 100,000 lire ($ 11,700) each for their resistance.

After a three-week nationwide lockdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the governor’s office of Rize banned protests on May 17 for 15 days. Al Jazeeras’ attempts to get comment from the office have repeatedly met with unanswered phones.

The bans are constantly being renewed with the given reason that: Protests can be turned into illegal demonstrations by terrorist organizations and fringe groups.

But the people of the valley refused to give up.

We will continue to resist and therefore they will continue to block our protests, Akyildiz said.

Ali Akyildiz, 62, has protested against the construction of the quarry near his land in the village of Grdere, in Turkey’s Black Sea region, since late April [Tessa Fox/Al Jazeera]