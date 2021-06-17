By removing bureaucracy, PAN supports Jokowi to dissolve non-structural state institutions





IDXChannel – The member of Commission II of the DPR of the National Mandate Party (PAN) faction, Guspardi Gaus, welcomed the government’s policy of dissolving non-structural institutions. As we know, the plan was revealed by the Minister for the Empowerment of the Civil State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (Menpan-RB). According to him, the dissolution of the agency or institution is in line with the spirit of bureaucratic reform. Not only that, Guspardi sees this step in order to avoid duplication between institutions. “First, the duplication of tasks, authorities and so on. Second, so as not to prolong the bureaucracy and be convoluted. The third is in order to ensure efficiency and effectiveness,” Guspardi told Jakarta, Thursday (6/17/2021). Guspardi hopes that the dissolution of institutions / agencies will not happen like this. Because the institution that wants to be dissolved is formed by law, it has to go through different stages. In this case, the plan to dissolve these agencies and institutions must be reviewed and discussed with the DPR as it is necessary to revise the law. “It is necessary to study whether this institution is necessary or not and others. If there is duplication, why is the institution maintained. So, it is not dissolved suddenly. It is done on the basis of performance reviews and the like, ”he said. This West Sumatran lawmaker admitted that there were several institutions that performed poorly and therefore had to be evaluated in order to be dissolved. He also called on the public to support the government’s plan. During the period 2014-2020, President Joko Widodo dissolved 33 LNS and integrated them into the appropriate ministries and institutions. Meanwhile, 19 other state institutions will be dissolved in 2021 due to regulations that will be discussed with the Indonesian House of Representatives. In addition, he explained that the process of dissolving the institution would not be long. He learns from previous experiences. “There have been many, how many have been dismantled. There have been many. The point is based on an agreement with the DPR that the institution was constituted by law,” concluded the member of the Legislative Council of the Republic of Indonesia. As previously reported, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (MenPAN-RB) Tjahjo Kumolo revealed that the government will propose in the near future the abolition of a number of state institutions. “I hope that by the middle of the year until the end of the year, we will submit to the DPR proposals for agencies, institutions which can be abolished but must be discussed with the DPR”, a declared Tjahjo Kumolo during a working meeting with Commission II. DPR at Nusantara Senayan Building, Jakarta, Tuesday 6/8/2021). (TYO)







