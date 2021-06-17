Trump on origins of COVID: “I believe it was a terrible accident, but I believe it came from the lab”





Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believed the coronavirus pandemic was the result of a “terrible accident” during an exclusive interview on “Hannity.”

Addressing the latest developments in the Wuhan laboratory leak theory, Trump told host Sean Hannity that if the pandemic was a “horrific” experience that has claimed more than three million lives worldwide, it is little more than almost certain it was accidental on the part of China.

“I believe it was a terrible accident, but I believe it came from the lab,” Trump said.

“I really hope, and I think it was incompetence,” he continued. “I guess some people don’t necessarily agree with that. They think maybe it had a purpose, which would be absolutely terrible. But we need to know more about it, why did it happen. product, how did it happen, how that someone is so incompetent. “

Hannity questioned Trump’s theory, arguing that “there is currently a video of bats in the Wuhan virology lab, we knew they were studying coronaviruses, and we now know from emails from the great Dr Fauci that gain-of-function research was ongoing there, so this seems to be the most logical conclusion. “

“Why do you think it was an accident? Hannity pressed.

Trump has touted his administration’s efforts to stop US funding for office-based research and attributed the travel restrictions he imposed on China at the start of the pandemic for saving “tens of thousands of lives “.

The 45th Commander-in-Chief was one of the first to suggest that a lab leak could have been the source of the outbreak, with warnings dating back to April 2020. While the lab leak theory was initially dismissed as a conspiracy theory among Democrats and mainstream media, it has since gained credibility with more experts saying it’s possible or even likely. Dr Anthony Fauci has since recognized the theory as a serious possibility.

As the country prepares to reopen and recover from more than a year of restrictions, Trump has also said returning children to in-person instruction should remain a top priority.

“Frankly, we are lucky to have the vaccine, but the vaccine on the very young is something that you really have to stop,” he said. “You have to start running your country again – I mean, I don’t see any reasons – and I believe a lot in what we did with the vaccine, it’s amazing what we did. You see the results. to have each schoolboy, where [the rate is] 99.99% they just don’t – you know they’re just not affected or badly affected, needing to get a vaccine, I think that’s something you should start thinking about because I think that it is not necessary. ”

