Speed ​​up vaccination in places of high mobility and interaction





President Joko Widodo called for vaccination in places of high mobility and interaction to be accelerated. Public places such as train stations, bus stations, airports and ports should be a priority. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo in his statement after reviewing the implementation of vaccination at Bogor Station, Bogor City, West Java, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. “We want an acceleration in places with high interaction, high mobility, whether they are train stations, bus terminals, airports, but also ports, because it is only there if we are not in a hurry. not, the spread will occur, “said the president While reviewing the implementation of vaccination, the President arrived at Bogor station around 08.06 WIB. The President was accompanied by Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil, Mayor of Bogor Bima Arya and PT KAI CEO Didiek Hartantyo. The head of state explained that Bogor is one of the metropolitan areas and a buffer for the capital Jakarta so that the level of interaction and mobility of the population is high. “Therefore, we want to prioritize both KRL passengers, then train passengers, as well as workers at stations to protect them from Covid-19,” the president explained. With the vaccination at the station and its environment, the President hopes that all parties and the public can be immediately protected from Covid-19. It should be noted that the vaccination at the Bogor station is aimed at around 1,500 electric rail users (KRL), the economic actors of the station, and the surrounding community. The vaccine used is the AstraZeneca vaccine.

