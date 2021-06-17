Politics
Turkey to Hold Rates as Pound Weakness Persists: A Decision Guide
Turkey’s central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged for a third month, as weakness in the pound and global commodity prices continue to weigh on the country’s inflation outlook.
The 25 economists interviewed byBloomberg predicted borrowing costs would be held at 19% on Thursday. Turkish inflation recorded seven months of increases in May, but the unexpected drop was likely the result of a tight lockdown imposed in the country throughout the past month after an increase in Covid-19 cases.
The pound’s status as the worst performing emerging market currency this year, coupled with rising oil prices, means inflation could accelerate in June and it’s too early to start a new cycle monetary easing, economists said.
Key ideas
New central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu said the pace of price hikes peaked in April and is expected to drop to 12.2% by the end of 2021. Earlier this month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his calls for lower interest rates with July or August. as a target date, but Kavcioglu pushed back “expectations of rapid policy easing.”
The pound has weakened by more than 15% against the dollar since the governor took office in March, although he has pledged to move towards a positive real rate after inflation adjustment is achieved and expected. and maintain a restrictive policy until the bank’s 5% inflation target is reached.
Turkey’s policy rate adjusted for realized price growth data is 2.41%. As global supply issues continue to negatively impact producer inflation, which has reached 38.3% per year, a fuel tax hike that came into effect at the end of May is expected to affect prices consumer this month.
What economists say
Some economists say the central bank may start cutting the benchmark rate as early as the third quarter, while others argue it may have to wait until the last quarter.
“We believe the decline in CPI inflation in May is temporary, as it is due to the full foreclosure rather than macroeconomic fundamentals,” said Fatih Akcelik, London-based economist atDeutsche Bank AG, which expects inflation to hover around 17% in the third quarter before falling back to 16.5% in October.
“Although the low inflation figure in May has rekindled concerns about premature policy easing, we believe there is no room” for the central bank to lower the key rate before the start of the fourth quarter, he said.
Statements from the president and central bank governor suggest “the cut will not be on the table in June,” saidMorgan Stanley economists, including Alina Slyusarchuk. They argue that the pressure to reduce could resume later in the summer, according to Erdogan’s comments.
“The key thing to watch will be the press release – the central bank may adjust its language to set the stage for easing in the third quarter.” –Ziad Daoud, Bloomberg Economics (Read more:TURKEY OVERVIEW: Rates stable in June, cuts will start in Q3)
Background
Kavcioglu is Turkey’s fourth central bank chief since 2018. His market-friendly predecessor was sacked by Erdogan after overseeing a 200 basis point hike in the benchmark. Kavcioglu left interest rates unchanged in his first two monetary policy meetings, but rescinded his commitment to further tightening.
Investors will be looking for clues in the language of the statement that could hint at the path interest rates could take in the coming months.
The rate setting committee will then meet on July 14. Inflation data for June will be released on July 5.
– With the help of Harumi Ichikura
