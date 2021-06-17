Politics
Former Everton star Li Tie makes China dream of a World Cup again
Shanghai (AFP) – China is still a long way from the footballing superpower it dreams of being, but under Li Tie it has offered a glimmer of hope to fans marked by years of disappointment.
China have won four games in a row with former Everton midfielder as coach – but against lower-ranking opponents including minnows Guam and Maldives – and reached the decisive third stage on Tuesday. qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
China may have only made a second appearance in the World Cup final yet, but Li, 44, reversed a qualifying campaign that was in deep trouble when Italy’s World Cup winner Marcello Lippi resigned in November 2019 after his loss to Syria.
More than that, Li – who definitely took over from Lippi in January of last year – has made Chinese fans dream again.
“Chinese football has broken its promise countless times before,” wrote reporter Ma Dexing, who has followed the national team for 30 years, for Titan Sports.
“The team really deserves the pride of the Chinese people this time!
Ma said Li’s squad, which were bolstered by four naturalized players, deserved extra credit because they had passed a qualifying milestone that was shaken by the coronavirus.
China were supposed to host all four matches, but after crushing Guam 7-0 they were forced to play the other three in Sharjah, UAE following a change at the 11th hour due to the pandemic.
Ma, who was in Sharjah, called the Chinese team more united than before and The Paper in Shanghai praised Li’s decisive decision-making.
Li, who previously worked as Lippi’s assistant and coach of Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall, has “great emotional intelligence,” The Paper said, and good man-management skills.
He cited how on two occasions in press conferences he defended key striker Wu Lei, who appears to be out of favor with Espanyol in Spain.
– Fragile confidence –
Li, who has won more than 90 caps for China as a player, said after beating the leaders of the Syrian squad 3-1 on Tuesday that “we haven’t played at such a high level for long enough.”
Li wants to field high-quality opponents for friendlies ahead of the next round of qualifying, with Japan, South Korea, Australia and Iran among those also trying to reach the 2022 World Cup since l ‘Asia.
“Only by playing against strong teams can we really improve,” he told state media.
China is ranked 77th in the world, sandwiched between Curacao and Panama, and has only reached the World Cup once. In 2002, they lost all three group games and failed to score a goal.
But under the football fan president Xi Jinping, they have the ambition to host and even win a World Cup by 2050.
Beating Guam, Maldives, Philippines and Syria in the past fortnight, scoring 17 goals and conceding one, puts China far from becoming world champions.
But recovering to reach the next stage of qualifying represents progress for a team long castigated as a national embarrassment and which for the past two years have lost at home to Uzbekistan and Thailand.
Highlighting the intense interest in the national team, Li’s men were all the rage on Twitter-like Weibo after the victory over Syria.
Soccer News was wary, however, saying reaching the third qualifying stage should be the norm for China and that the real test has yet to begin.
Moreover, even in the face of limited opposition, the defense center looked suspicious, the newspaper warned.
“These matches have indeed greatly improved the confidence of Chinese football in the short term,” he added.
“But what if the (next round) is a mess?” Will short-term confidence be easily lost? “
