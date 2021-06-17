Politics
COVID-19 and farmer protests could make PM Narendra Modi vulnerable enough to expand cabinet: who benefits most?
Upcoming elections in various states could force Modis’ hand
A third factor in Cabinet Modis’ plans is the upcoming Assembly polls next year, starting with UP, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand in the first half, and Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in the second half. Obviously, if there is to be an expansion, the political equations, including caste and community considerations in those states, will play an important role.
An expansion or cabinet reshuffle is also expected at UP, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is under pressure to obey Delhi’s dictates, share office fish and bread with party leaders and local workers and find something. for Jitin Prasada who recently left Congress to join the BJP.
The air is loaded with speculation that Modi will take his big step just before Parliament’s monsoon session opens in mid-July. But political circles also remember that moment in his first term when Modi categorically denied he would expand his cabinet. He told a group of editors in an informal meeting that he hadn’t even thought about making changes in his ministry. This statement closes off his additional chatter about a reshuffle.
Two days later, Modi made his first cabinet expansion and inducted many people into his ministry, including the late Manohar Parrikar as Minister of Defense and Suresh Prabhu as Minister of Railways. The media were stunned, as were the BJP circles.
The moral of the story is that Modi keeps his cards close to his chest. So, despite all the hustle and bustle of activity and discussion, an expansion of Cabinet will only take place when it does.
(The writer is a Delhi-based senior journalist. She tweets @AratiJ. This is an opinion piece and the opinions expressed above are those of the authors. The Straight neither approves nor is responsible for it.)
