Xi calls on his deputy to lead the Chinese flea battle against the United States

Chinese President Xi Jinping renews his long-standing efforts to achieve technological self-sufficiency by calling on a senior lawmaker to lead a key initiative to help domestic chipmakers overcome US sanctions.

Liu He, Xi’s economic czar whose sprawling portfolio spans from commerce to finance and technology, was brought in to lead the development of so-called third-generation chips and capabilities and is leading the formulation of a series of financial and political backers for the technology, according to people with knowledge of the subject.

It is a nascent field that relies on newer materials and equipment beyond traditional silicon and is currently an arena where no company or nation yet dominates, giving Beijing one of its best chances to circumvent obstacles. imposed on its chipmaking industry by the United States and its allies. Sanctions, which emerged under Donald Trump’s presidency, have already stifled Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business and will hamper the long-term efforts of Huawei’s HiSilicon chipmakers to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to migrate to more advanced wafer manufacturing technologies, threatening China’s technological ambitions.

“China is the world’s largest user of chips, so supply chain security is a top priority,” said Gu Wenjun, chief analyst at the research firm. ICwise. “It is not possible for a country to control the entire supply chain, but the effort of a country is certainly stronger than a single company. “

The involvement of one of Xi’s most trusted lieutenants in China’s chip efforts underscores the importance Beijing places on the initiative, which is becoming increasingly urgent as the United States’ rivals in the Japan and South Korea. scramble to consolidate their own industries. The Chinese president has long called on his Harvard-trained advisor to tackle issues of top national priority, making him the main representative in trade negotiations with the United States as well as the chairman of the Financial Stability and Security Committee. development, where Liu leads the charge of curbing risks in the country’s more than $ 5 trillion financial sector.

In May, Liu led a meeting of the technology task force that discussed ways to develop next-generation semiconductor technologies, according to a government. declaration. The 69-year-old deputy prime minister, who has led the country’s technology reform task force since 2018, is also overseeing projects that could lead to breakthroughs in traditional chip manufacturing, including the development of the country’s own design software. China’s chips and extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because they were not allowed to speak to the media.

The State Council and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology did not respond to faxed requests for comment.

During trade negotiations with the Trump administration, Liu has become one of the most visible advocates of Beijing’s agenda. He has known Xi for childhood – both are the sons of veteran Communist Party leaders and were among the masses of young people sent to work in impoverished rural areas during the Cultural Revolution. Now Liu is leading the charge of reforming the tech sector, which was identified in China’s latest five-year economic plan as a key strategic area where the “national system” should be used to mobilize all necessary resources.

First introduced under Mao Zedong to help then-nascent Communist China industrialize, the approach was crucial in helping Beijing achieve a number of national priorities, from the development of its first atomic bomb in the early 1960s to Olympic sporting success. After that, it was largely put aside, with officials focusing on economic growth. But following a series of US sanctions that exposed vulnerabilities in Chinese chip capabilities, Xi is once again reactivating the mechanism to achieve breakthroughs in the development and manufacture of advanced chips.

About $ 1 trillion in government funding has been set aside as part of the tech initiative, part of which will be used by central and local governments to jointly invest in a series of third-generation chip projects, people say. knowing the subject. Top chipmakers and research institutes have submitted proposals to ministries of science and information technology, all vying for a place in the national agenda and a share of the funding. The Ministry of Science and Technology is expected to inject 400 million yuan ($ 62 million) into some key “strategic electronic materials”, including third-generation chips, according to a government. document.

Even the Moonshot chip programs are in line for government funding. The state-supported National Natural Science Foundation of China is committed to financial aid for dozens of frontier research programs, ranging from ultra-low power consumption to developing a flexible chip capable of collecting and transmitting nerve signals, as Beijing seeks to overcome “IT bottlenecks When Moore’s Law – the industry standard for predicting the pace of chip improvements – finally stops working.

Several subsidiaries of China Electronics Technology Group Corp. and China Railway Construction Corp. – organizations already sanctioned by the United States – are among the state-backed companies supporting the effort, one of the people said. Another giant linked to the government, China Electronics Corp., is one of the leaders in the development of third generation chips, through its investment in smaller companies, including CEC Semiconductor Co. Using its own in-house technology, CEC Semiconductor manufactures power supply devices based on silicone carbide that can operate at 200 degrees Celsius (360 degrees Fahrenheit) for a number of key industries, from telecommunications to electric cars, reducing China’s dependence on foreign suppliers such as Infineon Technologies AG, Rohm Co. and Cree Inc.

Shares of chipmakers climbed, with the minimum wage rising more than 8% in Shanghai, forecasted for its biggest single-day gain since October. Actions of National Silicon Industry Group Co., Will Semiconductor Co. and Maxscend Microelectronics Co. also made progress. Sanan Optoelectronics Co. and Wingtech Technology Co., among companies seen as potential beneficiaries of China’s third-generation chip effort, gained 10 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

The task of coordinating this sprawling agenda now falls on Liu, who must track the relevant resources and lead the national strategy to help China achieve chip independence.

“For our country, technology and innovation are not just about growth,” Liu Told a three-story auditorium filled with top Chinese scientists at a separate meeting in May. “It’s also a question of survival.

Xi is counting on his lieutenant to help China fend off growing threats from the United States, which is seeking to regain supremacy in the chip industry. Under the Trump administration, sanctions were imposed on the Chinese giants of Huawei at the minimum wage, denying them access to American technology and equipment essential to the design and manufacture of advanced logic chips. President Joe Biden also laid out a $ 52 billion plan to bolster domestic chip manufacturing, while calling on allies to join export controls aimed at curbing Beijing’s drive to achieve technological self-sufficiency. .

Powerful rival countries like South Korea and leading companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has also responded with its own spending plans, fueling the race to take the lead in the industry.

With traditional chip manufacturing facing a series of challenges ranging from technological development to heavy capital investments, third-generation chips – which use compounds such as gallium nitride and silicon carbide to dramatically improve the performance of semiconductors that power a wide range of industries and products – could offer China its best chance to defeat rivals, academic Mao Junfa said at an industry event in Nanjing earlier this month.

“China couldn’t buy chips even with cash in hand,” he said, referring to Washington’s sanctions against Chinese tech companies, including Huawei. “Composite chip technologies could help China outperform its rivals in the post-Moore’s Law era.”

– With the help of Shiyin Chen, Yuan Gao and Abhishek Vishnoi

