Indians vaccinated by Covishield not forced to quarantine in South Korea, envoy says | Latest India News





South Korea has decided to withdraw the mandatory two-week quarantine guidelines from July 1 and only Indians, who have been vaccinated with the double dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, will be able to enter the country freely. Those vaccinated with Covaxin will need to follow quarantine guidelines for two weeks. “The South Korean government has decided to withdraw the mandatory two-week quarantine if individuals are fully vaccinated. A mandatory quarantine does not need to be served if the person has taken Covishield, but people vaccinated for Covaxin are required to serve a two-week quarantine, “said South Korea’s envoy to India Shin Bong-Kil, quoted by ANI. Read also | Explained: Why there are requests to close the gap between two doses of Covishield Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vaccinated with the local Covaxin vaccine, the envoy said the restrictions only affect the general public and not heads of state and senior officials. “We have seen that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Covaxin and if Prime Minister Modi wants to visit Korea at any time he can visit Korea without quarantine. Senior officials, for example, if the head of state- Army major India visits Korea, no need to be in quarantine, “ANI said, quoting him. South Korea’s ambassador to India also praised the country’s decision to provide the Covid-19 vaccine free to neighboring countries and said it was a big gesture. Read also | India missed early warning and let deadly variant of coronavirus spread: health experts “As a diplomat, I think it is a good gesture to provide vaccines to the countries neighboring India … If India had not helped them, then who would have volunteered to help the neighboring countries? like Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and others. I think it is a good gesture from India. We should help each other, “said the Korean envoy, reported ANI. The envoy said ties between the two countries have never been so good and that they have grown stronger with the Covid pandemic. India will overcome the devastation caused by the second wave of the virus, he added.

