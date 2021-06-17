Discuss the planned visit of President Jokowi, Acting Governor of South Sulawesi and Regent of Wajo Meet





GowaPos.Com – Regent Wajo, Amran Mahmud, reported on President Joko Widodo’s planned visit to Jakarta Wajo Kabupaten district, in the near future. This was conveyed by Amran to the Acting Governor of South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, to the Rujab of the Deputy Governor of South Sulawesi on Wednesday evening, June 16, 2021. “Later, the President will inaugurate the Paselloreng and Gilireng Dams in Gilireng District, Wajo Regency,” Amran said. Other than that, Regent Wajo Equity Interest (PI) report, the proportion of ownership of production and exploration of an oil and gas work area. PI is the participation of business entities including regional enterprises (BUMDs) and permanent establishments in the management of upstream oil and gas through the transfer of IP. Also read: Beautiful Omprengan Driver Shows on SCTV, Thursday June 17, 2021 “The plan is for the participatory interest to be realized soon. We need the support of the provincial government of South Sulawesi for the completion of the BUMD documents, ”he explained. Meanwhile, Acting Governor of South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, said that with regard to IP, it should be based on regulation number 37/2016 of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources regarding the maximum supply of IP in oil areas and gas. “The provincial government will propose a regional regulation for the formation of the BUMD, Wajo Regency (will also propose a regional regulation). Later, the provincial government and the regional government will get 10 percent of the operational management of oil and gas,” he explained. Also read: Most of the participants passed the PTN SBMPTN path, South Sulawesi occupy the sixth Regarding Jokowi’s working visit to South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman admitted that it was a form of concern and concern for South Sulawesi. Considering that Jokowi has just traveled to South Sulawesi for the inauguration of several projects as well as the monitoring of the vaccination against Covid-19. “We hope that with the inauguration of this dam, the community can function and use it, both for agriculture and for others. It can also improve the standard of living of the surrounding community and of Wajo. in general, “he said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos