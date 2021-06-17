Chinese “wolf warrior” diplomacy is “justified defense”, emissary says





The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China on April 29, 2020. REUTERS / Thomas Peter / File Photo

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) – China’s “wolf warrior diplomacy”, an aggressive and often abrasive stance adopted by its diplomats since 2020, is simply a “justified defense” against attacks by a West determined to contain it , one of Beijing’s most vocal ambassadors mentioned. “In the eyes of the West, our diplomacy is offensive and aggressive, but the truth is that it is they who are offensive and aggressive,” Lu Shaye, China’s envoy to France, said in an interview with the Chinese government. – aligned with the Guancha.cn site which was published on Wednesday, “What we are doing is simply a justified defense to protect our rights and interests,” he said. Lu’s remarks indicate that President Xi Jinping’s recent appeal to Communist Party leaders to make China “kinder” does not mean that China will renege on its assertive diplomacy, Wang Wen, professor at the Peking Renmin University. Chinese diplomats began firing verbal rounds, including on social media sites banned in China such as Twitter and Facebook, in the United States and other countries believed to be acting against China’s interests, a tactic dubbed the diplomacy of the “wolf warrior” according to a series of patriotic Chinese films. . Lu said China’s previous diplomatic style of “hiding its strength and biding its time,” attributed to former leader Deng Xiaoping, was necessary at the time because the country had neither the need nor the force to do otherwise. Now that China has grown stronger and the West “is determined to suppress its growth,” China must change its diplomatic style to one of “making a difference,” Lu said. Lu was himself summoned by the French government last year for criticizing the country’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic. “We still can’t think of ourselves as a three year old when we have now grown into a 1.8 meter tall guy. Even if you don’t want to be the target of others, they will continue to target you,” he said. declared Lu. Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Editing by Tony Munroe Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

