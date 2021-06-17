[Cek Fakta] Anies asks Jokowi for a formula to become president? This is the fact





Pass around a photo of President Joko Widodo with DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan who was having a conversation. In the photo, Anies is told asking Jokowi for a formula to become president. Facebook account on behalf of Rusydi Uzmah Al-Hakim shared this photo on Jun 14, 2021. In the upload there is a narration of the conversation between Anies and Jokowi. “Sir, please ask for the formula to become president.

The formula is 4

1. Honest

2. Don’t lie to people

3. If you can’t work, don’t have much reason

4. Don’t look for a scapegoat Search: From team search results medcom.id fact check, Anies’ claim to ask Jokowi for a formula to become president is false. In fact, the narrative in the photo is altered from actual events.



The original photo was found on the Medcom.id website. The photo is when President Joko Widodo and DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan checked the readiness for the implementation of the new normal standard in the Indonesia hotel roundabout (HI) on May 26, 2020. The photo was taken by photographer Antara Sigid Kurniawan. The president was seen speaking with a number of officials in attendance, including DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, and National Police Chief General Idham Azis. Jokowi then toured the MRT station to verify the implementation of the new normal sanitary protocol. Previously, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi had asked the public to prepare for a new normal or a new life. With this condition, people can resume normal lives but must implement health protocols to prevent the spread of the corona virus (Covid-19). According to Jokowi, in the future, TNI and Polri will deploy more troops to overcrowded points to further discipline the public by following health protocols for the prevention of the corona virus (Covid-19). Reported from detik.comPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has decided to deploy TNI-Polri staff more massively in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Indonesia. Officers will be responsible for disciplining the community on the ground. “Make sure that from today TNI and Polri troops will be deployed to the overcrowded points to further discipline and discipline the public to follow the health protocols according to the PSBB,” Jokowi said. cited by Detik.com. This massive discipline will take place in 4 provinces and 25 regencies / cities. Jokowi hopes that the Corona spread curve can be removed with this policy. Conclusion: Anies’ claim to ask Jokowi for a formula to become president is false. In fact, the narrative in the photo is altered from actual events. This information is a hoax false context (bad context). False context is content that is presented with the wrong story and context. Usually, fake contexts contain statements, photos or videos of events that happened in a place, but the context that is written does not match the facts.



1.https: //www.medcom.id/foto/news/ob30zrYk-jokowi-cek-kesisian-prosedur-new-normal-di-stasiun-mrt

2.https: //news.detik.com/berita/d-5028369/jokowi-terjunkan-tni-polri-dalam-masif-disciplinaire-society-di-4-provinsi







