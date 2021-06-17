Boris Johnson to kick off Britain’s post-pandemic cleanup with graffiti-scrubbing criminals and chewing gum task force





BORIS Johnson will launch a post-pandemic cleanup of Britain with criminals rubbing graffiti and chewing gum producers paying to clean the streets. A new industry-funded chewing gum task force will be unveiled this summer to send money to town halls to fix dilapidated main streets. 2 Gum companies coughed up money for the program Credit: Alamy 2 The Chewing Gum Taskforce will be launched this summer Credit: PA: Press Association And The Sun can reveal ministers are finalizing plans to use criminals on probation to pick up trash instead of taking on unpaid work as well as cleaning up graffiti from railroads and buses. Graffiti and chewing gum in the streets are said to be prime ministers’ pet peeves, with ministers being asked to “pull all the levers” in an attempt to make the nation “sparkle”. A Downing Street insider told The Sun: Every time he travels the country visiting he always remarks about the graffiti and the mess and says more needs to be done. The task force is led by No10 and brings together a wide range of Whitehall departments including environment, communities and justice. Industry sources say ministers have threatened gum producers with taxation if they don’t help voluntarily. But so far, they’ve only pledged $ 2 million – far less than the $ 100 million needed to clean up the entire country. In 2010, Mr Johnson called the gum a horrendous self-inflicted impetigo on the face of modern London, and it costs a fortune to deal with. “ ‘MY LIFE, MY MAN, MY FUTURE’ Girlfriend’s agony as man dies in river saving stepdaughter Warning THE HELL OF THE RAPE OF THE COP Former NYPD cop “raped by 3 officers and firefighter leaving her in need of surgery” ‘ZOMBIE UNITED KINGDOM’ Brits could be entitled to WFH at home FOREVER and it would be illegal to force them back ‘AD ENOUGH Chloe Ferry and Chloe Khan named first for failing to disclose ads Comment TREVOR KAVANAGH “Killer” Putin Ends Any Chance Of Breakthrough With “Sleepy” Joe Biden Exclusive SHOCK RETURN Senior Met Police Officer Sacked Over Child Abuse Clip Reinstated Manufacturers spend only a few pennies to produce each stick or chiclet of gum, but once they are engulfed on the sidewalk and trampled by human traffic, they adhere with such ferocity that they cost as much as 1 coin to to take off. Downing Street last night declined to comment, but confirmed plans to have main streets cleaned in the spring would be announced in due course. Boris Johnson delivers statement on G7 and NATO summits in Commons







