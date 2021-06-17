Key takeaway: pragmatism is the new watchword in US-Turkish relations

1.Hot Take: US-Turkey relations begin era of new normal, free from nostalgia

“No unsolvable problem.”Following his meeting with the American president Joe biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit this week in Brussels, the turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says: “There isno unsolvable problems in relations between Turkey and the United States, the areas of cooperation being on the contrary more numerous than the contentious subjects. “

Erdogan’s new tone belies two trickier issues American sanctions against Turkey for its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system and a seemingly insurmountable disagreement over the Syrian Kurds who do not seem any closer to being resolved, as Amberin Zaman reports.

Move missiles.US sanctions against its NATO ally for Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system are the “deepest wound” in US-Turkish relations, writes Zaman. missiles at Incirlik US Air Base, Turkey, Diego Cupolo This, so far, remains the talk, but there is no doubt that both sides are desperate to emerge from this crisis.

“Distorted mindset.”In his post-summit remarks, Erdogan complained about the “distorted mentality” among states that he says characterize terrorists as good or bad. Here he hears the Syrian Kurdish groups the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) which include the core of the United States-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). For Erdogan, the YPG / PYD are at the same level as the Islamic State and directly linked to the Turkish Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey and the United States have designated a terrorist group. The United States sees the SDF as a valuable partner, not a good terrorist group, and does not intend to bail them out in the fight against ISIS. This is currently in the “no solution” category.

Give and get on Afghanistan?One area where Turkey appears ready to help is Afghanistan, as the United States is withdrawing its forces there after two decades. If so, Erdogan will expect something in return, possibly on the other sticky issues. If we are asked not to leave Afghanistan and to provide aid, “Erdogan said,” then the support that the United States will give us in the diplomatic, logistical and financial fields is of great importance.

Final shot: The summit reflects a new normal in relations between the United States and Turkey. No more nostalgic talk about a “model partnership”, like Philippe gordon, now Special Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor to the Vice President, told us in a podcast in November (before joining the administration), adding that it is always in the United States’ best interests to find areas in which to work together. The old “model partnership” talk was perhaps more of an aspiration than reality anyway, especially given Erdogan’s record, and the new “more transactional handshake” doesn’t embrace “diplomacy. Normal American is not only for Turkey, but also for other American partners in the region, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

2. New Israeli leaders seek to reset with Biden

At the top of the foreign policy agenda of Israel’s fragile new government, the Biden administration is winning. As Ben caspit In other words, the most urgent task they face is to mobilize the support of administrations for the survival of their governments.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, an ultra-nationalist religious politician who opposes a Palestinian state, has his work cut out for him to navigate relations with the United States without alienating his right-wing base. His partner in the centrist coalition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid, manage day-to-day relations with Washington and the new president of Israel,Isaac Herzog, should bring its international expertise.

3. Raisi’s Position on Iran’s Economy and Foreign Policy

Iran being a few days away from the election of a new president, Bijan Khajehpour breaks down some of the commitments made by the favorite Ibrahim Raisi. Among them, the outright judicial chief promised the construction of 4 million low-cost housing units, the creation of 1 million jobs per year, the reform of the banking sector and the reduction of single-digit inflation. by 2025.

Such policies will require massive investments and an end to persistent budget deficits that will be difficult to achieve under a tough presidency, writes Khajehpour. Regardless of who wins the presidency, the sanctions relief of a possible nuclear deal with the United States would generate much needed economic boost.

Our corresponding to Tehran examines Raisis’ foreign policy plan. The 60-year-old cleric has focused his campaign on domestic issues, but said in a debate on Saturday that he would respect the nuclear deal as president. It remains to be seen how Raisi would overcome opposition to the multilateral deal from hard-line supporters at home, if elected.

4. Egypt struggles as a broker of Palestinian power

After negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Egypt is now mediating between the Gaza-based militant group and its more moderate West Bank political rival, Fatah. But hopes for Palestinian reconciliation have faded after Cairo called off a much-anticipated factional summit last week.

The postponement was probably a face-saving measure, says Adnan Abu AmerEgypt was unable to find common ground between competing Palestinian movements and probably wanted to avoid holding a meeting that yielded no results. Despite Cairo’s failure to put Hamas and Fatah on the same page, Amr says the North African country is not washing its hands of the Palestinian issue.

5. Discussions between Saudi Arabia and Syria suggest gradual normalization

Is a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Syria on the horizon? Recent visits to Damascus by the Saudi intelligence chief and Saudi tourism minister have fueled speculation that Riyadh may become the last Gulf state to reestablish ties with the war-torn country, following a trend established by the Arab Emirates united and Bahrain.

Don’t expect a quick return to standardization, writes Samuel CardSyria is still wary of Saudi Arabia, which has backed the opposition seeking to topple the president Bashar al-Assad in the early years of the war. Anti-regime sentiment is high in the kingdom, and Saudi officials fear that investing in the Syrian economy may unintentionally benefit its Iranian rival.

6. The image makeover of the Syrian leader of HTS Golanis continues

The rebranding continues for Abu Mohammed al-Golani, whose Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group controls Idlib province in northwestern Syria. A recently posted infographic on the HTS Telegram account titled Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani? revealed new biographical information about Golani, much of which was confirmed in a documentary with PBS Frontline that aired a few days earlier. In the new interview, Golani wears a trendy haircut and a blue suit, in which Khaled al-Kateb said is an attempt to present HTS as a traditional nationalist opposition group fighting the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Golani, whose militant group is an offshoot of Al Qaeda, is designated as a terrorist by the United States.

ICYMI: ex-PM Olmert talks about Israel’s new government

Minutes after a new Israeli government was sworn in that ended Benjamin Netanyahu’s last 12 years in power, Ben caspit met with the former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert on the chances of survival of the extended coalition. Only time will tell if the prime minister Naftali Bennett and his governing coalition are courageous enough to find common ground on issues such as healthcare and infrastructure, Olmert said. He also described Netanyahu’s crushing Bennett exit speech as a vintage Bibi. Listen to the Caspits podcast with Olmert here.

A cool thing: fossilized fish found in Egypt

Alaa Omran has the story of how Egyptian researchers discovered fossilized fish in sediment that dates back 56 million years. Sunfish, deep-sea axfish, and a predatory species known as the bony tongue were among the ancient fish discovered during an excavation of rock layers in the eastern desert of Egypt. The fish were able to survive a period of extreme global temperatures, and researchers hope the new fossils can shed light on current climate change.

What we were reading: IMF on Turkey’s post-pandemic economy

Turkey’s economy is expected to grow 5.8 percent this year, but inflation will remain high, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement last week. The country has experienced a decline in economic activity due to the pandemic, but its recovery has been remarkable, setting Turkey apart from its peers, the IMF said. The fund called on Ankara to replenish its high-quality reserves, improve the independence of the central bank and take action to fight inflation. Learn more about the IMF here.