Letter: West lingers too long on Myanmar





In reference to “Biden rallies Western allies in an attempt to ‘counter’ Western influence” and “Aung San Suu Kyi in struggle faces increasing accusations of junta” (Reports, June 14), the nature of the press release emanating from the G7 is generally strong. principles and short on the specifics targeted. Yet, as the “judicial elimination” of the head of a democratically elected government underlines, responding forcefully to the situation in Myanmar offers a unique opportunity for the West to demonstrate its commitment to defending democracy and its common backbone to democracy. ‘Indo-Pacific. Four months after the coup, it is clear that relying on ASEAN to resolve the situation is at best misguided or, at worst, a failure to fulfill its responsibilities. So far, the association’s piecemeal efforts have given the military junta some legitimacy and given it time to continue its crackdown. A coordinated recognition by Western governments of the government of national unity would change the dynamic in Myanmar, thwarting the Tatmadaw’s monopoly on violence with the weight of international moral legitimacy. This would have four serious consequences. First, to allow the invocation of the UN principle of the right to protection for the provision of significant humanitarian aid and the imposition of limited military assistance (for example the imposition of a no-fly zone). Second, it would oblige ASEAN to respect the seventh principle of its charter. Third, it would provide a key for the repatriation of the Rohingya from Bangladesh. Above all, in terms of rivalry with China, it would draw a clear line on the promotion of autocracy by Beijing (and even Putin). Protecting Beijing’s legitimate security, especially energy security, interests in Myanmar requires the establishment of a government supported by the people of Myanmar. While it may be unpleasant for Xi Jinping, cooperating with the West to promote democratic renewal in Myanmar is in his realpolitik interest. David Camroux

Senior Honorary Researcher and Associate Professor, Sciences Po

Paris, France

