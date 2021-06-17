Internet finds Donald Trump lookalike in Pakistan selling kulfis, not “Covfefe”





Although he’s no longer on Twitter, former US President Donald Trump is often found all the rage on the site.

Source: Yahoo

However, this time around Trump is trending Twitter for a very different reason. That’s because netizens found Donald Trump’s lookalike in Pakistan, selling kulfis.

Yes, a kulfi salesman whose video was shared by singer-songwriter and activist Shehzad Roy, has become the latest sensation on the internet.

Please share if you know this Qulfi walay bhai …. I’m looking for him

Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) June 11, 2021

While Roy initially shared the video to highlight the kulfi seller’s unique and musical way of selling kulfis, the video and the man it contains went viral for a completely different reason. Because people thought he had a striking resemblance to Donald Trump.

Donald Trump chacha Pakistan principal paaye gaye h.Pakistan be like- Adidas na sahi toh abibas il sahiJokes apart from Donald Trump k copy ne gaya mast hai, ab th Kulfi khane ka mann ho gaya hai. https://t.co/UI8YiMb3Xm

– (..) (@dharmesh_nahar) June 17, 2021

Trump in Pakistan sells kulifi

zara khan (@zarakhanuop) June 11, 2021

America mn shikast khane k baad donald trump pakistan qulfi bechne laga

abidsoomro (@ abidsoo71180501) June 10, 2021

According to several tweets, the kulfi seller is a resident of Sahiwal in Punjab, Pakistan, and people were very impressed with his soulful singing.

Beautiful voice rockstar.

Arif Hameed (@iarifhameed) June 11, 2021

Even our Qulfi wala is so SURILA, this nation has music and art in its blood and sweetness. #Qufiwala

January (@ AsadJan80) June 10, 2021

Her voice is better than that of many Pakistani singers. You should let him sing somewhere.

Homan (@homansays) June 10, 2021

This gives us all a lesson; we should enjoy what we do and live every moment, instead of waiting to reach big goals or accomplish a few goals. Thanks for sharing it!

Ali Murtaza (@amurtaza) June 10, 2021

This is how we sell covfefe, I mean kulfi!

