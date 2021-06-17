Letters: Missed Chance | Third dismissal?





Send your letter to the editor using this form. Read more Letters to the Editor.

Cupertino’s council escaped the honor to honor an official

It was a confusing and sad oversight by Cupertino City Council on Tuesday not to recognize all of Deb Feng’s accomplishments as Cupertino City Manager.

During her two-year tenure, Deb guided our city through the extreme circumstances of the pandemic, helped our homeless residents find shelter, and dramatically improved public awareness of the city through lectures on the café, community forums, etc.

It is a major achievement of hers that on many issues large and small, Deb was able to turn the heat down and get a resolution or move a project forward. She showed leadership by listening intently to residents, while always being clear on what was good for the city and what she would and would not do.

It will be a huge task to find someone with similar skills. Many thanks to her for all her excellent and hard work on behalf of Cupertino.

Jennifer Shearin Cupertino

Biden brings US back to global climate fight

Re. “Biden Fixes G-7 Fences”, page A1, June 14:

The G-7 summit and President Bidens’ pledge to restore US credibility on the world stage has been good news. As Biden said at the summit, America is back in the role of a world leader alongside nations that share our most deeply held values.

Among the issues discussed at the summit, world leaders welcomed the US president’s acceptance of the science of climate change.

But the United States is currently an outlier in its response to climate change. It is one of only two developed economies (out of 38) without any kind of carbon pricing. In addition, the European Union will soon implement a carbon border adjustment mechanism, putting American companies at an economic disadvantage.

To level the playing field, Congress would be wise to pass HR2307 (carbon royalties and dividends legislation with border adjustment) currently in the House with 69 cosponsors, including representatives from the Bay Area. Anna Eshoo, Jackie Speier, Barbara Lee and Eric Swalwell.

Paula Danz Los Altos

The governor’s label on GOPsticks in Trump’s wake

Several years ago, before the arrival of Donald Trump, Bobby Jindal, then Republican Governor of Louisiana, gave a speech in which he begged the Republican Party to stop being the stupid party.

Clearly, Republicans ignored his call and instead doubled down on their stupidity, as evidenced by a recent poll in which 30% of Republicans said they would not get a COVID vaccine compared to 5% of Democrats. Thus, more people are at risk of becoming infected with COVID and dying simply because they are Republican. Worse yet, they will help spread the virus to others.

A political party that doesn’t even try to shed its stupid mantle doesn’t deserve anyone’s support.

Ral Martnez Sunnyvale

Columnist doesn’t see Trump only helps Trump

Marc A. Thiessens’ column on “How Trump Could Overthrow the Senate With One Phone Call” (Page A13, June 13) is a bleating used by a minority to maintain tyranny over a significant majority. Use the undemocratic US Senate and the Jim Crow-era filibuster to prevent what the American people want and voted for.

But more is needed. It requires defining what people want as radical and partisan. The Partisan Elections Bill mentioned by Thiessen has the support of 67% of Americans. COVID Relief Act 68% approves. All major elements of President Biden’s infrastructure plan are over 60% approved. Oh, and of those precious Trump tax cuts that Thiessen is desperate to protect, over 64% approve of increased corporate and personal taxes.

One might expect that one might expect someone like Thiessen to skip minority rules. But his ignorant fantasies about Trump doing anything other than strictly serving his own trivial grievances show that Thiessen sniffs too much of his own gas.

Steve Reynolds Milpitas

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos