DeSantis is like Trump, but he does stuff





Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are two similar characters with one hugely important distinction: DeSantis is a capable statesman, while the former president is not.

Trump galvanized the working class like no other Republican in recent memory. Her call for the forgotten men and women to be forgotten no longer resonated deeply with the discontented and depressed at heart of our nation. Long simmering populist sentiments, largely ignored by politicians, finally found an outlet thanks to Trump.

Yet despite all his anti-elite slashing, Trump has done surprisingly little to deviate from conservative economic and civic orthodoxy. As good as it might have been from a conservative standpoint, it wasn’t quite what people had been sold for.

Tax reform, an increasingly conservative justice system, and relative peace in the Middle East are all good, but these aren’t the issues that convinced voters, many of whom are not mainstream conservatives, to vote for Trump. in 2016. Indeed, Trumps’ deterioration in performance in the Rust Belt in the 2020 election suggests that these forgotten men and women may have felt left behind by Trump.

White working-class voters in the Midwest have been crucial in the last two presidential elections. If Republicans are to win this constituency again, they need someone who has a proven track record of implementing populist politics.

This man is DeSantis, the governor of Florida.

DeSantis has proven he is ready to act. While other Republicans indulge in trivial demagoguery only to back down when it really matters, DeSantis seems uniquely capable of actually using the state to public benefit.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made waves in the spring when she announced her refusal to sign a bill banning transgender athletes from playing school sports over fears the NCAA would challenge the legislation. Noem was unwilling to face institutional resistance in the name of defending traditional values.

The story continues

DeSantis, whose state has much more clout in the varsity athletics world, signed his own bill a few weeks ago to ban transgender athletes from playing women’s sports. He has made it clear that he will not allow vested interests to influence politics to the detriment of Floridians.

Upon signing the bill, DeSantis said Florida would oppose groups, like the NCAA, who believe they should be able to dictate policies in different states, not here, ever. He refused to reject the will of the people at the behest of a small group of wealthy and powerful politicians.

DeSantis is a textbook and, above all, a competent populist.

DeSantis even managed to strike a blow against Big Tech, the main opponent of Trump’s companies. The former president monitored the situation as his supporters were massively banned from social media and courted tech oligarchs at White House dinners, while reflecting on the unfairness of their business practices. Conversely, the gentleman from Florida did not fire any punches. DeSantis pushed for an aggressive bill, the first of its kind, that would impose heavy fines on social media companies for misrepresenting political candidates. If the bill survives legal challenges, it could very well proliferate across the country and impose real costs on those who seek to stifle conservative rhetoric.

During his short tenure as governor, DeSantis maintained an unwavering commitment to keeping Florida open, passed riot legislation to bring order to the streets, instituted mandatory electronic verification to protect workers, brought prayer back to schools, banned critical race theory, and curbed Communist Chinese influence in public education. Man can tackle controversial subjects and emerge victorious from government action favorable to his voters.

Trump may have started the populist realignment of the Republican Party, but DeSantis deserves credit for doing something with it.

