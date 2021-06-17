Caught in the middle? Komeito and the China-Japan relationship

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga returned this week from the recent Group of Seven leaders’ summit, having played an important role in getting the world’s leading democracies to take a stronger stand against China on human rights issues.

In addition to raising concerns about Hong Kong, Uyghur Muslims, and China’s military actions in East and Southeast Asia, G7 leaders issued an unprecedented statement stressing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party followed up on Tuesday by passing a resolution at a diplomatic subcommittee declaring that serious human rights violations, including forced imprisonment and attacks on religious freedom, had taken place in Tibet, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang.

But while many members of the ruling PLD in Sugas have praised the international pressure on China and are ready to criticize Beijing over its human rights record, the deterioration of bilateral relations creates problems for the partner of China. party coalition, Komeito, which has long enjoyed good relations with China and has played a key role in Sino-Japanese relations for nearly 50 years. Tuesday’s resolution was passed without coordination with the Komeito and was not sent to the Diet plenary, which ended on Wednesday.

The foundation of current relations between the Komeito and China dates back to July 1972. Yoshikatsu Takeiri was the leader of the then opposition Komeito and a member of Soka Gakkai, the lay Buddhist group that supports the party. Takeiri traveled to Beijing to meet Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai on behalf of his friend Premier Kakuei Tanaka. The Soka Gakkai had long sought formal and peaceful relations between Japan and China, and their efforts gained momentum after US President Richard Nixon normalized relations between Washington and Beijing in February 1972.

Takeiri helped set the stage for Tanakas’ visit to China in September 1972, during which the prime minister normalized relations with Beijing. In the decades that followed, especially after the Komeito linked up with the PLD in 1999 to become part of the ruling coalition, the Komeito leadership served as a vital diplomatic and cultural bridge between China and the PLD leaders. who did not have the kind of access to Chinese leadership that Komeito and his members of the Soka Gakkai had and still have today.

Former Soka Gakkai President Daisaku Ikeda’s first visit to China in (May) 1974 has legendary status within Soka Gakkai. In their account, this visit was the starting point for “Ikeda’s peace activities around the world,” said Axel Klein, professor at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany and an expert on Komeito.

In 2019, the head of the Komeito, Natsuo Yamaguchi, presented the Zhou Enlai Museum in Tianjin with a Japanese-style painting titled “Metal Bridge” to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the event. The aim, according to Komeitos’ press release, was to extend friendly relations between China and Japan, he added.

Soka Gakkai Chairman Daisaku Ikeda (second from left) asks Chinese President Jiang Zemin to write “The Japan-China Friendship Bridge” in Beijing in 1990. | KYODO

This relationship has benefited Komeito by giving the junior coalition partner a rare opportunity to be active on the international stage. The 2019 meeting also sent a message to China that Ikeda remains influential in guiding Komeitos China’s policy.

But even though Ikeda has not been seen in public for over a decade, Komeito continues to act as a buffer when the two governments disagree. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked Yamaguchi to deliver personal handwritten letters to Chinese President Xi Jinping on several occasions when relations were strained.

Masato Kamikubo, professor of political science at Ritsumeikan University, said that despite the personal relations of Komeito members with the Chinese leadership, his influence on the PLD on relations with China gradually waned during the second term of office. ‘Abes, which ended when he resigned in August 2020. In three lower house elections (2012, 2014 and 2017), the PLD won almost 300 seats, more than enough for a simple majority, rendering them unnecessary additional votes from Komeitos to pass the legislation.

In terms of foreign and security policy, the influence of the Komeitos also waned when the government passed the Security Law and the Conspiracy Law, he said, referring to legislation passed in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Both laws were controversial and strongly supported by Abe but opposed by many Komeitos supporters. They feared, among other things, that the security law, which Abe said was necessary to counter China’s growing assertion, could anger Beijing.

Yet Abe also contacted China and tried to find areas of mutual accommodation, Kamikubo added.

I don’t believe this is due to Komeito’s influence. On the contrary, I think it was in line with the demands of the business community, and it showed how heavily the Japanese economy is dependent on China.

Komeito leader Yoshikatsu Takeiri (right) meets Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in Beijing in 1981. | usage worldwide KYODO

In 2020, Japan remained China’s top trading partner, receiving 22% of its exports. Until the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Chinese visitors represented the largest group of inbound tourists to Japan, with nearly 9.6 million visitors in 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Komeito, although he is old friends with China, has not remained silent about Beijing’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019 or alleged human rights violations against them. Uyghurs. Antoine Roth, an assistant professor at the Faculty of Law of Tohoku University who is familiar with Sino-Japanese relations, noted that Yamaguchi had expressed in Beijing his concern about the situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang during his trip in 2019. .

But the party’s position is still that human rights issues should be resolved through dialogue rather than sanctions and the like. Komeito remains reluctant to endorse a strong condemnation from China on the subject. His stance on Taiwan’s and China’s maritime advances in the East and South China Sea is similar: engagement and dialogue are the way to resolve these issues, Roth said.

Growing tensions between Japan and China since Suga took power in September last year have made it harder for LDP and Komeito voices to support a moderate approach, while others who are not as reluctant as the Komeito to criticize China on human rights are gaining ground. affecting.

In April, 83 Diet members, including 60 from the Lower House and 23 from the Upper House, launched the Non-Partisan Parliamentary Association for the Reconsideration of Human Rights Diplomacy to more firmly condemn human rights violations. human rights committed by other countries, especially China.

The aim of the association was to have the Diet adopt a resolution accusing China of human rights violations. Last week, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the People’s Democratic Party and the Japanese Ishin no Kai (Japanese Innovation Party) all endorsed it. But on Tuesday, the secretaries general of the LDP and Komeito decided not to send him to the Diet.

Klein says that when it comes to his stance on China, Komeito is keeping his head down for now. Only one Komeito member for the first term, Nobuhiro Miura of the Upper House, belongs to the new Diet group.

Roth adds that, as hawkish politicians currently dominate discussions within the PLD, it is more difficult for politicians in the Komeito and the PLD who favor closer ties with China to make their voices heard in the ruling coalition.

The powerful PLD general secretary, Toshihiro Nikai, has long been close to the Komeito and enjoys particularly good relations with the Chinese leadership. But it’s unclear how much longer Nikai, 82, will continue to hold a position of power and influence the government’s thinking on China.

The absence of a clear successor to Nikai is a big problem for the “pro-China” faction within the PLD, ”Roth said. “Yamaguchi himself has, in fact, acted as a bridge with Beijing for the entire ruling coalition in the past and I will try to continue to do so. But at the moment, outside of Nikai, it’s unclear who in the PLD might be his key partner.