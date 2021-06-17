Johnson’s Truths on Door Matt and the Lies About the Delta Variant Aren’t a Big Surprise | Jean Cracé

TTell us something we didn’t know. One of the comforts or disappointments, depending on your liking of Dominic Cummings ‘7,000 word blog, posted online shortly before the Premiers’ Questions, is that everyone was behaving exactly as you would expect. .

So when we learn that Boris Johnson believed Matt Hancock was utterly desperate in the early months of the pandemic, that the government was too slow to lock down, and that Johnson himself was useless in chairing meetings, preferring instead to avoid any confrontation before leaving the room singing Rule, Britannia !, hardly came as a big shock. Although the detail can be.

Still, some of them could have done a nice final dig for Keir Starmer at PMQs, but instead the Labor leader chose to focus on the Delta variant. Or the Johnson variant as some in the opposition have started to call it. Has the Prime Minister now accepted that he is, in large part, responsible for keeping the country in lockdown after June 21? He had decided to keep the border with India open three weeks after stopping all flights from Pakistan and Bangladesh at a time when the two countries were showing similar infection rates.

Johnson did what he always does when under pressure. He screamed and lied. He initially accused Starmer of using a retrospectoscope and attempted to claim that the Labor leader got confused between the Delta variant and the Kappa variant. As if the coronavirus wondered what Greek letter it was named after. The bottom line was that Boris desperately wanted trips between the UK and India to stay open for as long as possible so that his official visit could take place. And until April 23, when all flights were canceled, 20,000 passengers landed in the UK.

We have the strongest borders in the world, Johnson boasted, providing no evidence to support this claim. Mainly because there was none. Starmer has huffed and puffed, but there is no provision in the current PMQ format to ensure the Prime Minister answers the question. Or even that he should do it honestly.

And Boris doesn’t care that people know he is lying, because even his own MPs seem happy that he is. A liar must do, what a liar must do. The Conservatives knew what they were buying when they took him on as chef, and as the Cummings blog shows, he’s not about to change his personality. The irony is that the same MPs are outraged by perceived abuses of faith by other parties and countries, but are blind to their own man’s most obvious shortcomings.

Listening to Johnson talk about press freedom in response to SNP Ian Blackford’s question about BBC bullying Nick Watt had to come through the looking glass. After all, it was Boris who had promised that he would see what he could do to scare a journalist who was investigating his friend, Darius Guppy. Johnson also chose not to answer Blackford’s question as to why he had kept in place a health secretary he deemed hopeless and instead provided misleading information about the Australia trade deal that would leave British farmers worse off and would increase GDP by just 0.02%.

Soon after, Johnson and Starmer resumed their exchanges when the Prime Minister made a statement on the G7 and NATO summits. Listening to Boris, you would have thought he brought peace to the free world, wiped out the coronavirus, and reduced carbon emissions to net zero. It took the Labor leader to inject a dose of reality. It had been a lovely weekend at the spa, a bonding session on the Cornish coast and a bit more.

The G7 had agreed on things that had already been agreed and had no idea where the other 10 billion doses of vaccine came from to protect the world. Worse, Boris had alienated European leaders by refusing to accept a Northern Ireland protocol that he himself had accepted. Maybe they should have checked his track record on keeping his promises before expecting better. He was a host and not a leader, a tour guide and not a statesman was Starmers’ damning conclusion. Even some Conservatives seemed to agree with this.

PMQ: Johnson’s ‘wobbling’ allowed Delta variant to enter UK, Starmer video says

But one ironically day, the biggest was left to last. Who should the government send to to lead the debate on extending the lockdown restrictions by an additional four weeks over Hancock. The minister who even Boris considered to be completely desperate. Still, even Door Matt couldn’t spoil this one as Labor backed the government, even though he seemed to think the appearance of the Delta variant had been a total mystery no one could have expected. Just give us four more weeks, Hancock said, and get back to normal. Data and not dates no longer seem to be government policy.

Even that, however, was not enough to appease the hardcore Covid Recovery Group. Mark Harper and Steve Brine have asked for assurances that no restrictions will remain in place after July 19, which Matt was happy to give: even though it was obviously rubbish. Steve Baker criticized the health secretary for raising unrealistic hopes by suggesting the lockdown could end in two weeks. Couldn’t he have stuck to four weeks to avoid even more disappointment?

But the two most notable contributions came from Desmond Swayne and Charles Pint of Milk Walker. Swayne insisted the emergency was over and the continued lockdown was a repressive and dystopian view that ran counter to every Englishman’s right to die. Walker agreed, arguing that Sage members disclose their financial situation or are prohibited from speaking to the media. Too bad for an open democracy, Door Matt sucked him in, his face frozen behind a union jack mask, while he waited for the end of the test. On days like this, being completely desperate was more than enough.