Euro 2020 results, news, scores, Wales v Turkey, Italy v Switzerland, goals, highlights, fixtures, Gareth Bale penalty

ITALY 3-0 SWITZERLAND
Italy became the first team to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020 as Manuel Locatelli scored twice before a late goal from Ciro Immobile in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome.
Roberto Mancinis’ side have six points after two games and will advance to Group A if they avoid loss to second-placed Wales at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.
Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli scored twice, on either side of half-time, before Ciro Immobile scored the points in the final minutes to allow Italy to pass safely.
Italy are the in-form squad for the competition, with the win meaning they have now played 10 straight games without conceding – nearly 1,000 minutes – and scored 31 goals in that span.
TURKEY 0-2 WALES
Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts scored as Wales took a big step towards the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Turkey in Baku on Thursday morning.
Wales, a semi-finalist five years ago, rose to the top of Group A before Italy hosted Switzerland later today in Rome.
Captain Gareth Bale missed a penalty before setting Roberts up for his goal in added time.
We have given ourselves a brilliant opportunity tonight, Ramsey told the BBC. It was (the penalty) a big moment in the game but we dug, for a man we left it all out. This is what we have built our success on.
Turkey face a daunting challenge to reach the knockout stage after losing their first two Group A matches without scoring.
It seems like a tough qualification for us now, Turkey coach Senol Gunes admitted.
Tonight Wales got off to a good start but we found our rhythm and we balanced the game afterwards. We had a lot of chances but we didn’t manage to equalize.
A pro-Turkish crowd was expected due to the close ties between Ankara and Baku, solidified by Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan during last year’s conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Every first touch of Wales was greeted by whistles from 30,000 spectators, with up to 4,000 Turkish fans having traveled, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In a very open first half hour, both teams had a very good chance of opening the scoring, notably Turkish skipper Burak Yilmaz, whose effort was deflected for a corner, and Wales Ramsey.
With opportunities at both ends as both teams refused to sit down, the Crescent Stars had two efforts blocked by a last-breath defense in the 30th minute.
With two minutes to go, home vocal support was silenced by Ramseys opener.
Bale found Ramsey free in the box and the Juventus man knocked the ball over before coldly passing Ugurcan Cakir, making amends for missing two previous glorious chances.
The game remained open for the last 30 minutes and Ramsey was prevented from adding a second as Cakir blocked with his foot, before Bale had a chance to seal the three points.
He charged into the box and was tripped over by Zeki Celik, but the world’s most expensive player took his penalty over the crossbar.
Hakan Calhanoglu’s free header from a corner was brilliantly saved by Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward.
A scuffle broke out in Wales’ box early in added time after a collision on the ground and Ben Davies, Chris Mepham and Yilmaz were given yellow cards before the Pages men caught a second goal.
Bale entered the box from a short corner, found Roberts and Swansea right-back scored his second international goal to send the 400 Welsh fans into crazy celebrations behind the goal.
RUSSIA 1-0 FINLAND
In the first game of the day, Russia beat their Finnish neighbors 1-0 in St. Petersburg thanks to Aleksei Miranchuks’ goal just before half-time to score their first points in Group B.
This opens the section after Russia lost 3-0 to Belgium in their opener this weekend.
Finland had beaten Denmark 1-0 in Copenhagen on Saturday, a game completely overshadowed by Christian Eriksens’ cardiac arrest.
