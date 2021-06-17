Turkish President Erdogan calls for peace and stability in the Caucasus

Those who want to see the difference between civilization and vandalism should come and see the difference between the two periods in Karabakh, Turkish President Erdogan said, addressing the Azerbaijani parliament.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of the Azerbaijani parliament in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16, 2021. (AA)



Peace and stability in the Caucasus will benefit the whole world, not just the countries of the region, said the Turkish president.

“Not only Azerbaijan, but all countries in the region, including Armenia, and the world will benefit from peace and tranquility in the Caucasus,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech to the Azerbaijani parliament on Wednesday.

All parties must make the most of the opportunities to prevent “a chain of captivity revolving around the neck of the Caucasus”, he stressed.

Erdogan added that the road to lasting peace can be paved by cooperation among all peoples and states in the region, and developed on the basis of mutual trust.

Reiterating Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan, he said: “Today we support Azerbaijan with all our means. We will (also) be by your side tomorrow.

“As Armenia resolves its problems with Azerbaijan, we Turkey will take the necessary measures. Opening Turkey’s borders to Armenia will bring countless benefits to the country, ”he said.

Stressing that Azerbaijan’s victory in Nagorno-Karabakh last fall – when much of the border region was liberated from Armenian occupation – served the cause of justice, not oppression, Erdogan said the victory also thwarted the plans of “those who see the world as the arena of their political and economic ambitions.

The Armenians left the area destroying or burning houses, Erdogan said, adding that Azerbaijan is in the process of rebuilding the villages with Turkey.

“Those who want to see the difference between civilization and vandalism should come and see the difference between the two periods in Karabakh,” he said.

Liberated City of Shusha

Turkey is happy to see the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan this year, and the cultural capital of the Turkish world next year, Erdogan said.

He said that Shusha, home to intellectuals who have exerted influence in the Turkish world with their ideas, has reconnected with culture and civilization.

Regarding the Zangezur Corridor Project in Azerbaijan, Erdogan said the project will bring relief and wealth to the region.

“The Armenians will also be able to easily reach Moscow and the world by rail in the Zanguezur corridor, thus avoiding the blockade they have imposed on themselves,” he added.

Zanguezur was part of Azerbaijan, but in the 1920s the Soviets gave the region to Armenia. After this move, Azerbaijan lost the link with its enclave of Nakhichevan.

After his parliamentary speech, Erdogan also visited Turkish and Azerbaijani cemeteries in Baku.

The Turkish president arrived in Azerbaijan on Tuesday for an official visit.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been strained since 1991, when the Armenian army occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Last year, the conflict escalated again and lasted for six weeks, ending in a truce negotiated by Russia.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan liberated several strategic cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages from Armenian occupation. On November 10, the two countries signed the peace accord to end the fighting and work towards a comprehensive resolution.

Source: AA