Trump says he didn’t win 2020 election, wants Biden to succeed





Top line Former President Donald Trump came as close as he has ever been to conceding defeat in the 2020 election on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, also saying he encourages success of President Joe Bidens on the world stage. GREENVILLE, NC – JUNE 05: Former US President Donald Trump addresses the NCGOP State Convention on … [+] June 5, 2021 in Greenville, NC. The event is one of former US President Donald Trump’s first public appearances since leaving the White House in January. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Highlights Trump said that although he did much better in 2020 than in 2016 in terms of total votes, we did not win, adding that the result was shocking. Earlier in the interview, Trump alluded to his repeated and baseless allegations of widespread election fraud, saying they were incredibly unfair. Trump also said he wanted Biden to be successful in international diplomacy, saying he wanted him to do well for our country, but adding that his recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin was terrible. Trump touted his good relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin, saying he and Putin got along well but was so hard on the Russian strongman despite generalized criticism of his management of Russia. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The former president also signaled more approvals coming up for the 2022 nominees, saying his approval means more than any approval ever given by anyone. Key context Although he admitted in the aftermath of the Jan.6 election that he would be stepping down, Trump has generally not admitted that he legitimately lost the election. Recently, he has returned to proclaim loud and clear that the election was stolen by widespread fraud despite repeated dismissals of these allegations by the courts, and to put his hopes in bizarre election audits in key states. Tangent Trump also reportedly believed the audits would lead to his reinstatement as president, as well as the reinstatement of several GOP senators ousted in 2020, such as David Perdue of Ohio and Martha McSally of Arizona. He hasn’t publicly expressed such a conviction, but he hinted at it in a GOP fundraising video earlier this month stating that Republicans will take over the White House and Congress sooner than you do. think so. What to watch out for Trump began a return to the national political scene, headlining a GOP event in North Carolina earlier this month, where he endorsed Rep. Ted Budd (RN.C.) to replace the retired Senator Richard Burr (RN.C.). Trump announced a June 26 rally in Ohio on Wednesday to campaign for his former aide Max Miller, who challenges Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January.

