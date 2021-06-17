Explanation: Importance of the new Chinese space station | WGN 720 radio

China Jiuquan (AP) The addition of crew to China’s new orbital space station is another major breakthrough in rapidly growing space power.

The main development contents are as follows.

What is the purpose of the mission?

The three crew members will remain in the main life module of a station named Tianhe or Heavenly Harmony for three months. They will perform science and maintenance experiments, spacewalks and prepare the facility to receive two more modules next year.

China admitted to being late for the space station game, but said the facility was state-of-the-art. It could also outlast the International Space Station, which is nearing the end of its useful life.

The mission will also revive China’s human space program after a five-year hiatus. With its launch on Thursday, China has sent 14 astronauts into space since its first feat in 2003, making it the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

Why is China building a train station?

As the Chinese economy began to gain momentum in the early 1990s, China planned and implemented space exploration at a steady and cautious pace. China was banned from participating in the International Space Station, mainly because of the secretive nature of Chinese programs and the United States’ opposition to close military ties, but because it sought the status of a great space power. . Either way, it is quite possible that he built his own station.

At a press conference on Wednesday, deputy director general of the Chinese Manned Space Agency, Qi Kimin, told reporters at the Kyusen Launch Center that building and operating the space station would improve Chinese technology and “would accumulate the experience of all”. Said.

The space program is part of the overall momentum to put China into orbit for a more ambitious mission and provide the opportunity to work with Russia and other predominantly European countries with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. .

Politics and security

China’s space program embodies the growth of poverty to the world’s second-largest economy over the past 40 years and is a major source of national pride. He helped strengthen the power of the Communist Party. The Communist Party’s authoritarian rule and strict restrictions on political activity have been tolerated by most Chinese as long as the economy is growing.

Party leader Xi Jinping and party leader are closely linked to his success, Xi Jinping said in remarks, China said Xi Jinping set the latest agenda to become more visible in the universe. The first mission to the station also coincides with the party’s 100th anniversary celebration next month, a political milestone.

At the same time, China is rapidly modernizing its armed forces, raising concerns among neighboring countries, the United States and NATO allies. China supports peaceful development of space on the basis of equality and mutual respect, but in January 2007, China sent ballistic missiles into space to destroy inactive weather satellites, a fragment that remains a threat. Many people remember creating the field.

Who are the astronauts?

Mission Command Nie Haisheng (56) and fellow astronauts Liu Boming (54) and Tang Hongbo (45) are former PLA Air Force pilots with a diploma in higher education and a solid scientific background. So far, all Chinese astronauts have been hired by the military, highlighting their close relationship with the space program.

This is Nee’s third space trip and Liu’s second after a 2008 mission that included China’s first EVA. Adopted as one of the second nominees in 2010, Tang flies into space for the first time.

According to authorities, future missions to the station will include women, with six months of stay and up to six astronauts staying at the station at a time during crew changes. It is only a matter of time before foreign astronauts join their Chinese colleagues on a station mission, as China strengthens international cooperation and exchanges, Ji told reporters on Wednesday.

What else is China doing in space?

China is boldly working to explore the solar system with robotic spacecraft, as well as the manned space program. Last month, the Zhurong spacecraft, which was equipped with a spacecraft on Mars, landed and is carrying out various investigations. In particular, I was looking for frozen water that would let me know if red plants once supported life.

Previously, China had landed its spacecraft and rover on the less explored side of the moon, joining the Yuan or J-Drabbit, which was part of a previous lunar exploration mission. China has also brought back samples of the first moon through any country’s space program since the 1970s, and authorities have said they would like to send Chinese astronauts to the moon and possibly build a research base there. . I go.