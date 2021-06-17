Wales beat Turkey to close Euro 2020 knockout stage





Baku (AFP) Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts scored as Wales took a big step towards the round of 16 of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Turkey in Baku on Wednesday. Turkey face a daunting challenge to reach the round of 16 after losing their first two Group A matches without scoring. Wales, a semi-finalist five years ago, should have won more convincingly but have lost several chances, including a second-half penalty which was handed out by captain Gareth Bale. Turkish coach Senol Gunes has dropped Juventus defender Merih Demiral after scoring on his own side in the tournament’s opening loss to Italy on Friday. Robert Page kept the same Welsh side in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Baku. A hostile crowd was expected due to the close ties between Ankara and Baku due to a solidified centuries-old relationship with Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan in last year’s conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Every first touch of Wales was greeted by whistles from 30,000 spectators, with up to 4,000 Turkish fans having traveled, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In a very open first half hour, both teams had a very good chance of opening the scoring, notably Turkish skipper Burak Yilmaz, whose effort was deflected for a corner, and Welsh Ramsey. With opportunities at both ends as both teams refused to sit down, the Crescent Stars saw two efforts blocked by the defense from the last disruption in the 30th minute. With two minutes to go, home vocal support was silenced by Ramsey’s opener. Bale found Ramsey free in the box and the Juventus man knocked the ball over before coldly passing Ugurcan Cakir, making amends for missing two previous glorious chances. – The ball wastes the spot-kick – The muted crowd rediscovered their voices after the break as Turkey rushed to equalize, their best chance going to Yilmaz who sent his volley at point blank range into the stands. The game remained open for the last 30 minutes and Ramsey was prevented from adding a second as Cakir blocked with his foot, before Bale had a chance to seal the three points. # photo1 He charged into the box and was tripped over by Zeki Celik, but the world’s most expensive player took his penalty over the crossbar. Page brought Ethan Ampadu in for the tiring Joe Allen, one of the two remaining players on the starting squad in the semi-final loss to Portugal in 2016, with a quarter of an hour before Gunes sent off. Halil Dervisoglu at partner Yilmaz at the front. Turkey, eliminated from the group stage in France in the previous tournament, exerted relentless pressure in the dying moments. With three minutes remaining, Demiral had a golden chance, but his free header on a Hakan Calhanoglu corner was lost. A scuffle broke out in Wales’ box early in added time after a collision on the ground and Ben Davies, Chris Mepham and Yilmaz were given yellow cards before Page’s men claimed a second goal. Bale entered the box from a short corner, found Roberts and Swansea right-back scored his second international goal to send all 400 Welsh fans into the pandemonium behind the goal. Turkey will face Switzerland on Sunday in the Azeri capital while Wales travel to Rome at the same time. AFP 2021

