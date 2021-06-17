Photo of Xi Jinping and efforts to eliminate the influence of the Dalai Lama in Tibet

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Strong winds flutter flags containing residents’ prayer writings Tibet in a Buddhist temple in the city of Lhasa Across the street, a red banner with a message from the ruling party China, the Communist Party.

“Xi Jinping’s New Socialist Ideology with Chinese Characteristics is a Guide for the Whole Party and the Nation to Strive for the Great Rejuvenation of China“reads the banner, which is written in Chinese and Tibetan characters, as quoted from The Associated Press, Wednesday (16/6).

Some time ago, the Chinese government opened up a space for more than a dozen foreign journalists to cover life there. As quoted from Reuters, a reporter for the British news agency who took part in the coverage of the tour described that in the Tibetan capital, Lhasa, the images and banners of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his colleagues from the Chinese Communist Party are very easy to be found in all major corners of the city.

He described the photo of XiJinping that he found installed in classrooms, streets, in front of the offices of religious institutions, the homes and bedroom of a Buddhist monk.

Civilian and religious figures were also presented by the Chinese government for interview by reporters during the five-day tour of Tibet.

One of the monks at Jokhang temple in Lhasa was questioned by journalists Reuters about spiritual leaders, he gave the answer: Xi.

“I am not drunk … I speak to you freely,” said the monk named Lhakpa, trying to reassure the reporter in the courtyard of a temple under surveillance by government monitors and security cameras.

Almost the same response in the cover tour was reported The Associated Press.

Visiting one of the villages east of Lhasa, Baji, the reporter for a United States (US)-based news agency spoke with a resident, Tsering Yudron. The 25-year-old man who works as an accountant said the Chinese government’s poverty reduction campaign has changed their lives.

“Times have changed, so people’s demands have changed. People used to need religious beliefs as spiritual food in the past, but now we don’t have any,” Yudron said.

Previously, Western media reported that China was offering life to Tibetans without the Dalai Lama by carrying out many constructions, including schools and roads, as well as by removing the influence of the spiritual figure of the Dalai Lama.

A convoy of Buddhist monks walk past a poster featuring a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his predecessors, including Mao Zedong, October 15, 2020 (REUTERS / Thomas Peter) A convoy of Buddhist monks walk past a poster featuring a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his predecessors, including Mao Zedong, October 15, 2020 (REUTERS / Thomas Peter)

With the exception of portraits of Xi Jinping and his compatriots, according to reports from Western media reporters who took part in the Tibet tour, they did not see any posters or banners bearing the likeness of the Dalai Lama.

The Chinese government has also reportedly spent billions of dollars to build roads, electricity, airports, trains, schools and life expectancy. Such things create jobs and opportunities in fields that have long been overlooked.

“Tibet has eradicated extreme poverty, states the 2019 Chinese government report on Tibet.

“People are now living better lives and living in contentment. A new form of socialism in Tibet has taken shape. “

In its latest statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry proudly said, “Tibetan society and economy have made great achievements under the supervision of the Chinese central government and with the strong support of every Chinese people.

“The right to religious freedom of all ethnic groups in Tibet is protected by the constitution and the law,” he continued.

When foreign journalists visited Tibet, accompanying government officials said the abundance of images and messages from the Chinese leader showed the “patriotic attitude” formed there.





