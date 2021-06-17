Politics
Photo of Xi Jinping and efforts to eliminate the influence of the Dalai Lama in Tibet
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Strong winds flutter flags containing residents’ prayer writings Tibet in a Buddhist temple in the city of Lhasa Across the street, a red banner with a message from the ruling party China, the Communist Party.
“Xi Jinping’s New Socialist Ideology with Chinese Characteristics is a Guide for the Whole Party and the Nation to Strive for the Great Rejuvenation of China“reads the banner, which is written in Chinese and Tibetan characters, as quoted from The Associated Press, Wednesday (16/6).
Some time ago, the Chinese government opened up a space for more than a dozen foreign journalists to cover life there. As quoted from Reuters, a reporter for the British news agency who took part in the coverage of the tour described that in the Tibetan capital, Lhasa, the images and banners of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his colleagues from the Chinese Communist Party are very easy to be found in all major corners of the city.
He described the photo of XiJinping that he found installed in classrooms, streets, in front of the offices of religious institutions, the homes and bedroom of a Buddhist monk.
Civilian and religious figures were also presented by the Chinese government for interview by reporters during the five-day tour of Tibet.
One of the monks at Jokhang temple in Lhasa was questioned by journalists Reuters about spiritual leaders, he gave the answer: Xi.
“I am not drunk … I speak to you freely,” said the monk named Lhakpa, trying to reassure the reporter in the courtyard of a temple under surveillance by government monitors and security cameras.
Almost the same response in the cover tour was reported The Associated Press.
Visiting one of the villages east of Lhasa, Baji, the reporter for a United States (US)-based news agency spoke with a resident, Tsering Yudron. The 25-year-old man who works as an accountant said the Chinese government’s poverty reduction campaign has changed their lives.
“Times have changed, so people’s demands have changed. People used to need religious beliefs as spiritual food in the past, but now we don’t have any,” Yudron said.
Previously, Western media reported that China was offering life to Tibetans without the Dalai Lama by carrying out many constructions, including schools and roads, as well as by removing the influence of the spiritual figure of the Dalai Lama.
A convoy of Buddhist monks walk past a poster featuring a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his predecessors, including Mao Zedong, October 15, 2020 (REUTERS / Thomas Peter)
With the exception of portraits of Xi Jinping and his compatriots, according to reports from Western media reporters who took part in the Tibet tour, they did not see any posters or banners bearing the likeness of the Dalai Lama.
The Chinese government has also reportedly spent billions of dollars to build roads, electricity, airports, trains, schools and life expectancy. Such things create jobs and opportunities in fields that have long been overlooked.
“Tibet has eradicated extreme poverty, states the 2019 Chinese government report on Tibet.
“People are now living better lives and living in contentment. A new form of socialism in Tibet has taken shape. “
In its latest statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry proudly said, “Tibetan society and economy have made great achievements under the supervision of the Chinese central government and with the strong support of every Chinese people.
“The right to religious freedom of all ethnic groups in Tibet is protected by the constitution and the law,” he continued.
When foreign journalists visited Tibet, accompanying government officials said the abundance of images and messages from the Chinese leader showed the “patriotic attitude” formed there.
History gets rid of the influence of the Dalai Lama
READ THE NEXT PAGE
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]