Sturgeons Indyref2 offer boomed if Boris Johnson plays ace and starts negotiations | United Kingdom | New





Scottish First Minister Ms Sturgeon took the majority of pro-independence MPs elected to Holyrood last month as a ‘mandate’ from the Scottish public to push forward another independence referendum. Known as Indyref2, she has promised not to pursue it until the emergency of the pandemic has passed. However, she currently lacks the constitutional powers to bring the Scottish electorate back to the polls and she must first ask Prime Minister Boris Johnson to legitimize such a public vote. Downing Street has so far rejected his plea.

Mr Jonhson even called the concept of a second referendum “irresponsible and reckless”, especially since he is proposing it just a few years after the first “once in a generation” vote. But, political experts have expressed concerns that, if not resolved, the growing support for independence could have serious consequences. Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins said earlier this year: ‘Johnson cannot deny the Scots the form of government they want, and the more he stands in their way, the more they will want it. “ He added: “The sane thing now is for Downing Street to take the lead.

“This should put the ball back in Scotland’s court.” The founder of the strategic analysis consultancy Diametrical Ltd, Andrew Willshire, leaned on this idea and claimed that it would derail the attempts of Indyref2. He said Downing Street was left with three options; he could overturn a Scottish Parliament bill calling for another referendum; it could send such legislation back to the courts; or he could start independence negotiations. READ MORE: Sturgeon’s independence plan undermined by failed Quebec breakaway

Writing earlier this year, Mr Willshire claimed that the whole of the UK should take note of the lengthy Brexit negotiations that changing a relationship is not easy and that it would be ‘unfair for voters Scots expect to vote for such vague promises “. He proposed to Mr Johnson to create a joint white paper on Scottish independence between Downing Street and Holyrood, with the help of officials, which would create a “rough shape” of what an independent Scotland might look like . Mr Willshire also suggested setting up institutions in Scotland to help him make a smooth transition to life outside the Union under the supervision of tax policy consultants and experts. He even offered to hire experts to iron out any potential border issues with England, giving Scotland more autonomy over its own finances by removing the Barnett formula and inviting a member of the European Commission to explain how Scotland could become an EU member state.

The strategist said that it is only after the White Paper has been drafted that a referendum could be called six months later, which means that its release can be “finalized within the year” if that is what the public wishes. He said the SNP could not refuse to engage with such offers from Westminster. Writing in The Spectator, Mr Willshire also claimed that formalizing what an independent Scotland might look like “would do more to strengthen the Union’s cause than any number of shrewd interventions”.







