Readers Respond as Boris Johnson Expands Covid Restrictions





NEWS & Star readers have reacted with dismay to the news that coronavirus restrictions are set to continue for another four weeks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the restrictions would no longer be lifted on June 21, with a new July 19 date proposed.

Experts feared that the fourth stage on June 21, as planned, would lead to hospitalizations on the scale of the first wave of Covid-19, putting unsustainable pressure on health services. To avoid this, Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that it made “sense” to postpone the end of all legal limits on social contact until July 19, saying he was “confident” that no further delay would be necessary. Limits on the number of sporting events, pubs and cinemas will therefore remain in place, nightclubs will remain closed, and people will be encouraged to continue working from home where possible. Downing Street has left open the possibility of ending the restrictions on July 5 if the data turns out significantly better than expected, but admitted it was “unlikely”. Many readers have taken to Facebook to express their frustration. Allan Baldwick said: “A clumsy buffoon, and to think I supported his party. What a big mistake I made.” Angela Henderson added, “Why is he telling everyone he’s extending the date! In weeks there will be another new variant and another and another.” Mark Jackson posted a photo of Mr Johnson alongside other G7 leaders in Cornwall appearing to ignore social distancing rules, commenting: “We should all move to Cornwall where it is safe to forget the rules then?” However, not everyone was against the decision – Steve Armstrong said: “I think it’s reasonable at this point. I’ve always thought they should wait until everyone who’s going to get the shot has received both doses. After that, we are as safe as we ever will be and there is no real need to maintain the restrictions – unless a very bad variant emerges against which the vaccine is useless. ”







