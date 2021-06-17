Biden says Chinese leader Xi is not an ‘old friend’, questions Beijing’s desire to find origin of virus

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is not President Joe Biden’s “old friend”, Biden said on June 16 as he expressed concern over Beijing’s willingness to help trace the origins of the CCP (the Chinese Communist Party) viral pandemic.

When asked if the president would call Xi and ask him “from old friend to old friend” to readmit World Health Organization investigators, Biden replied, “Let’s be clear: we know each other well. , we’re not old friends, it’s just pure business.

The remarks appeared to depart from Biden’s earlier comments where he sought to underscore his close relationship with Xi cultivated since he was vice president.

Xi was vice president of China, and therefore Bidens’ counterpart at the time. The two had spent more than 24 hours in private meetings and 17,000 miles traveling together during that time, according to Biden. On a 2013 trip Biden took to Beijing, Xi addressed the then vice president as “my old friend. “

Biden, speaking at a press conference after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, expressed skepticism about the Chinese regime’s cooperation with an investigation into the origins of the virus.

“Chinatrying very hard to project themselves as a responsible and very, very open nation, and they are trying very hard to talk about how they are helping the world in terms of COVID-19 and vaccines, ”Presidentmentionned.

“Look, some things you don’t have to explain to the world, they see the results. IsChinareally trying to get to the bottom of it? “

Bidenin May ordered aides to find answers to the source of the virus that causes COVID-19, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and said U.S. intelligence agencies were investigating rival theories, potentially including the possibility of a lab accidentChina.

Earlier this year, a team of foreign and Chinese scientists assembled by the WHO who spent two weeks on the ground in Wuhan in February found in their report that the virus had “probably” been transmitted from bats to human via another animal, and the possibility that he had leaked from a laboratory was “extremely unlikely.”

But the report was widely criticized, with Washington and other governments saying the study was “insufficient and inconclusive.” In addition, Beijing has refused to provide the team with raw data on the first cases of COVID-19 or to access the records of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the laboratory at the center of the theory of laboratory leaks.

In recent weeks, the United States and its allies have stepped up calls for a full investigation into the origins of the pandemic, while pressuring Beijing to cooperate fully.

On June 13, the leaders of the Group of Sevenissued a joint statement Calling for a timely, transparent, expert-led, science-based, WHO-convened phase 2 study into the origins of COVID-19, including, as the experts report recommends, in China.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week: we need to understand what happened. We have to get to the bottom of it. And worked there through the WHO. We were also working on it ourselves.

Reuters contributed to this report.

