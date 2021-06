Amanda Holden compares UK to Handmaid’s Tale, urges Boris Johnson to lift restrictions

Amanda Holden called on the government to lift current restrictions on Covid as she ranted against the suppression of Freedom Day. The Britain’s Got Talent judge carried out a series of searches at Boris Johnson’s house after the lockdowns were postponed this week and compared life in the UK to the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale. Amanda, 50, posted a meme showing one of the characters in Margaret Attwood’s novel with the caption “Welcome to Gilead Under Boris’s Eye” after the press conference. The presenter followed up with a photo of herself wearing a striking multi-colored dress as she joked, “I intend to survive.”





(Image: noholdenback / Instagram)

Continuing with her political posts, Amanda then shared a photo of her friends Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly filming a secret segment of Saturday Night Takeaway. “Tell them it will only be four more weeks,” read the mock caption as Amanda appeared to pass judgment on the public “cheated” by politicians. On Monday, Mr Johnson announced that the so-called Freedom Day would not take place on June 21 as planned.





(Image: noholdenback / Instagram)

At a press conference, the prime minister said the relaxation of social distancing measures still in place would now be postponed for four weeks until July 19. The decision was made amid fears about the Delta variant, which has been on the rise over the past month and is said to be more contagious than previous variants. Amanda continued to make her feelings about Boris’ update clear by also sharing a video of former Theresa May speaking about the challenges the UK will continue to face.





(Image: GC Images)

Ms May said new variants of Covid would still be around and urged the government to allow people to continue with their daily lives. “Listen to this. It makes so much sense. I wonder why no one hears @theresamay,” Amanda said, sharing the clip on her Instagram. The star made headlines in February after it was revealed she broke regulations to visit her parents in Cornwall. Amanda said she received a “distressing” call from her 75-year-old stepfather, Leslie, and traveled 215 miles to see him and her mother Judith, 71. A spokesperson said at the time: “Amanda knows the rules and is devastated that she had to break them.







