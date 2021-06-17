From Dua Lipa to Boris Johnson why it is a cultural error to wear Union Jack clothes | Fashion

For something that can mean so many different things to different people, the union jack appearing again in public spaces cannot be ignored. It’s there in the Euro crowd snaps, mentioned in the N of the newly launched GB Radio logo, on MPs face masks (Boris Johnsons is blinking and you miss the rectangle detail and Matt Hancocks in – your face. ) and in the background during political press briefings. A recent government decree that it should fly from all government buildings in England, Scotland and Wales means it will be more visible than I have been in years.

In terms of fashion, however, flags’ biggest leading role recently has been during Dua Lipas victory performance to the British. The singer had an Amy Winehouse beehive hairstyle and wore a Union Jack Vivienne Westwood suit jacket, decorated with chains and worn as a dress. Later, in her Future Nostalgia medley, she ripped it off to reveal a similarly patterned skirt. At first glance, it was a cleverly scholarly performance: a postmodern sartorial pop culture bombshell that connected the eras of the Who to Ginger Spice. AV for the victory of course, but, in 2021, after Brexit, the rise of the independence momentum in Scotland and a legacy of far-right associations, can it really be carried with a single context and a single meaning ?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock wearing a Union Jack face mask last month. Photograph: Leon Neal / Getty Images

The context of when and how it is used or made visible and by whom is always a source of tension, says Liza Betts, who teaches fashion cultures and histories at the University of the Arts in London. This tension comes from its dual role: as a symbol of celebration and silence.

Pete Townshend playing with the Who. Photography: Chris Morphet / Redferns

After WWII it was used on Victory-themed models, while in the 60s it was elevated to cool, via the Twiggys Mary Quant dress and the Pete Townshends jacket (referenced by Lipa).

But if those eras were a jolly-hockey-stick celebration of the flag, the ’70s era deconstructed signifying flags in part across the nascent punk scene. He tore up the flag both literally and metaphorically in anti-establishment gestures of anarchy and rebellion, says Alison Goodrum, author of The National Fabric: Fashion, Britishness and Globalization.

Yet within the same decade the symbolism of the flags was adopted by the National Front and in the 1980s by the British National Party, a stain which some have argued was reflected in some of the values ​​surrounding the campaign. of Brexit.

Brexit certainly politicized the flag further and linked it directly to an openly xenophobic British identity, thinks Kehinde Andrews, professor of black studies at Birmingham City University. The National Front has adopted the flag and the slogan Keep Britain White. There have certainly been echoes in the Brexit campaign. Andrews says the sight of the flag upsets him.

A complicated version of the Stormzy flag performing at Glastonbury in 2019. Photograph: Andrew Timms / AP

At the height of chaotic Brexit tensions, Stormzy titled Glastonbury wearing a vest emblazoned with a Union Jack logo. In this context, the garment designed by Banksy had an extraordinary transformative effect, taking some of the symbolic power of a hoodie and reorienting the flag for the times. It was intended to provide a disturbing commentary on inequalities in both the justice system and the arts, Goodrum says. Indeed, the look of the union jack on the vest, washed out by the monochrome color, was as far removed as possible from the vivid reds and blues of the nationalist flag. (It) sounded more like a criticism of the nation than (an) acceptance of it, Andrews says. It was a complicated version of the flag, as being black will always be in Britain.

Boris Johnson left Downing Street last month. Photograph: Frank Augstein / AP

The Britishness divide is not only due to political differences around Brexit, but also to identity narratives provoked by the search for Scottish independence and also by the pandemic, during which we are more isolated from each other.

Lipa may have referred to the Union Jack dress Geri Halliwell wore at the 1997 Brit Awards, but it was a very different era and mindset. Cool Britannia was a dominant ideology where Britishness was celebrated. [Halliwell] was riding the wave of transnationals [identity], says Betts. British culture was courted, but now we find ourselves in a very different place.

Indeed, Halliwell’s own account of the birth of the dress is a testament to the relative optimism and naivety of the ’90s. I hadn’t thought about what to wear and asked this stylist to bring me that tight little black dress, she explained in the 2007 Spice Girls documentary Give you everything. I was like, it’s kinda boring isn’t it? and I said, why don’t I put a Union Jack flag on it? and she said: No, it’s racist. And I was like, what? This is stupid. So I put a peace sign on the back.

Gerri Halliwell performing with the Spice Girls at the Brit Awards in 1997. Photograph: JMSernational / Redferns

For some, like Professor Angela McRobbie of Goldsmiths, University of London and author of The Aftermath of Feminism: Gender, Culture and Social Change Lipas Ginger Spice, referring to British attire was a mistake. It has played roughly with the idea of ​​national pride in contradiction but in a young, disrespectful or irreverent fashion, where the entertainment industry perceives an appetite for post-pandemic celebration. McRobbie calls it a heartwarming fashion performance but a cultural error.

The union jack as a worn garment continues to push buttons. In 2021, it highlights questions around the concept of patriotism, but, as Betts asks, what does that really mean today?