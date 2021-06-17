Donald Trump includes screenshots of Brad Raffensperger’s tweets in his latest statement





Former President Donald Trump included screenshots of recent tweets from Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, discussing an investigation into the state ballot boxes.

“This is very big news. People are starting to see the light. Ideal for America,” Trump wrote in the statement.

The statement included two tweets posted by Raffensperger on Monday, saying counties in the state “could not continue” to break the rules of the ballot box.

“Restoring confidence in our election will be impossible as long as the Fulton County Elections leadership continues to fail Fulton County voters and voters in Georgia. They need new leadership to strengthen themselves and take matters into their own hands. in hand, “Raffensperger wrote in a tweet, which was included in Trump’s recent statement.

New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot transfer documents will be fully investigated, as we have done with other counties that have not complied with Georgia’s rules and regulations regarding ballot boxes. It cannot continue.

– GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) June 14, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, Raffensperger continued, “Further revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all of the ballot transfer documents will be fully investigated, as we have done with other counties that did not follow Georgia’s rules and regulations regarding ballot boxes. . “

According to the Associated Press, Raffensperger spokesman Ari Schaffer said on Tuesday that the Secretary of State’s tweets referred to a recent story from the conservative news site, The Georgia Star News, which reported that some Dropbox transfer forms in Fulton County were lost in response. to a request for open files.

As many Americans feared that voting in person would expose them to COVID-19, Georgia’s electoral committee adopted a temporary rule before the election, allowing voters to vote through drop boxes. Election officials in some counties were then required to collect the ballots and submit a daily transfer form confirming the removal of the ballots from the drop box.

Mariska Bodison, of Fulton County Registration & Elections, told the Georgia Star News that Fulton County election officials “noticed that a few forms were missing” and that “some procedural documents may have been misplaced.”

Despite the Georgia Star News report, Fulton County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt told the AP by email on Tuesday that the county followed and respected state procedures for collecting transfer forms. drop box.

In April, Raffensperger announced in a press release that he had returned three counties for investigation “after those counties failed to complete their mail-in ballot transfer forms in violation of Georgia’s rules and regulations.” . Fulton County has not been listed as one of the counties in which Raffensperger has requested an investigation.

The statement said Raffensperger’s office confirmed to 120 other counties in the state “which had ballot boxes for absentees in November that they had completed the ballot transfer documents.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the NCGOP State Convention June 5 in Greenville, North Carolina. The event is one of former US President Donald Trump’s first public appearances since leaving the White House in January. Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty

In May, Raffensperger told the New York Times that he supported the Fulton County audit, but noted that the audit would likely produce “the same results we got after November.”

Newsweek has contacted Trump for further comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

