The 30 weirdest lines from Donald Trump’s interview with Sean Hannity





But he still has a phone! And that means he can, whenever he wants, call friendly outlets to gush out his latest, uh, observations on the state of the country and the world.

He did so on Wednesday night, chatting with Fox News’ Sean Hannity about everything. Below are the lines you should see.

1. “Well, I guess overall we got nothing. We gave Russia a really big stage, and we got nothing.”

2. “And the performance art, you’re going to see how different people performed, which is the two people. And you have to make your own judgment. It’s not for me to say. “

Uh, you literally just said “we got nothing.” Also, “performance art? “

3. “I think it was a good day for Russia. I don’t see what we got out of it.”

But, wasn’t it “up to (you) to say?”

4. “Look, for five years since the day I got off the escalator, we’ve been investigated, and it turns out everything was wrong. It was a terrible thing with ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’, which in fact made it difficult to deal with Russia. “

Just to be clear here: The investigation by Robert Mueller’s special advocate did not conclude that the allegations against Trump and his 2020 campaign were “all bogus.” Here is exactly what Mueller wrote: “(I) if we were confident after a full investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not obstruct justice, we would report it. Based on the facts and applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach this judgment. … Accordingly, if this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it does not exonerate him either. “

5. “And now it’s up to 19 different things where we were charged, and it turned out to be absolutely wrong, whether it was Wuhan lab, good old Wuhan lab. mentioned that, it was like a firestorm. Hydroxychloroquine, now great reviews are coming out about it. “

While the Biden administration has said it’s possible the coronavirus could have come from a lab leak in Wuhan, neither she nor anyone in the scientific community has said that’s where the virus definitely originated from. . Trump’s claims about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in fighting Covid-19 appear to be rooted in a fake reading of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails.

6. “But it’s all coming out. I think people understand that. I think in many ways we are stronger than ever. They understand this deception and the horror that these people have put on them. this country. It’s really, really sad. “

Strong. But also sad.

7. “But literally, from the day of that wonderful descent on the escalator, from that moment, investigation after investigation.”

Trump’s fascination with a 15-second descent on an escalator is both fascinating and utterly bizarre.

8. “But you know what? I left this at the DOJ. I left that to the people who run the DOJ. And I was not involved. “

HAHAHA. White House attorney Don McGahn said under oath last week that Trump told him to rely on Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to fire Mueller. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was sending emails to the Attorney General asking him to investigate a conspiracy theory that Italian satellites changed Trump’s votes to Biden. Come on man!

9. “Everyone is still waiting for Durham, what happened to Durham? How was this allowed to enter another administration? It’s just – it’s shocking. “

John Durham’s investigation, which examines the origins of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, is ongoing. Little is known about it other than Durham and his team spent $ 1.5 million on the investigation between October 2020 and March 2021.

10. “But I hope you now have an attorney general who will be fair. But I will say that the people who run justice – and the people who make it up, remember, you have tens of thousands of people, and they were put there by Obama. “

The people who oversaw the creation of the Durham Inquiry and the timeline of its progress have ALL been named by Trump.

11. “There was such guilt and such a horrible thing happened. They were spying on my campaign. You know, if you think about it, all the way back, almost to the beginning, when I – when I did. a statement that my campaign was being spied on, that was one of the biggest moments. It was – no one could believe it. “

[narrator voice] They weren’t.

12. “Then it turned out that I was more than being spied on, much worse than being spied on. But they didn’t do anything about it. And to me, that’s a terrible thing for our country.”

13. “How many Chevrolets are sold in Berlin? Not too many. How many Chevrolets are sold in Paris? Not too many. Maybe none.”

Trump was critical of the lack of reciprocity of some countries in selling American products here. But for the record, from what I could find, there were over 200,000 Chevrolets registered in Germany in 2019. In the first half of the last decade, around 20,000 Chevrolets were sold in France per year. These two numbers are greater than “none”.

14. “And then we were hit by the pandemic. And no one has done a job as good with the pandemic as we have.”

In an October 2020 CNN poll, 6 in 10 Americans disapproved of the way Trump and his administration had handled the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore …

15. “I got along very well with [Putin]. No one has been harder on Russia, he would say that. But no one has been harder on Russia. “

Just a reminder: the Mueller report, along with the Senate Intelligence Committee, concluded that Russia interfered in the election to help Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton because they thought the billionaire businessman would be better off for their interests.

16. “I think we had, you know, a great chance to have an amazing relationship with Russia. It could have been fantastic. It could have been really beneficial for both countries.”

Well, aside from the myriad of human rights abuses, ransomware attacks and interference in an American election, then the lie about it …

17. “They are making windmills everywhere to ruin our land and kill our birds, to kill everything.”

Trump is consistent on very, very little. His hatred of windmills is one of them.

18. “Money from Russia, $ 3.5 million from the wife of the mayor of Moscow, the former mayor of Moscow.”

Trump appears to be referring here to an allegation that a company affiliated with Hunter Biden received $ 3.5 million in 2014 from the wife of the late Moscow mayor, Yuri Luzhkov. BIden denied it. CNN fact-checkers deem the claim “false.”

19. “We no longer have a fair and free press. Whether you like it or not, and I hate to tell you, because you believe a lot in the press despite what you are going through, but we no longer have a free press and fair. “

Ah yes, Sean Hannity, paragon of free and independent media.

20. “Now when you look at China, and you look at the military apparatus, which I was doing a really big job on.”

A “big job”, you say?

21. “I really hope and believe it was an accident, it was incompetence. I guess some people don’t necessarily agree with that. They think maybe it had a purpose. , which would be absolutely terrible. “

It is Trump who floats the conspiracy theory that Covid-19 was deliberately released from a Wuhan lab. Hannity, in case you were wondering, didn’t question him on this. Oh, weren’t you wondering? Right.

22. “Look, countries have been destroyed because of what they did, and whether it was by accident or not. And I hope it was an accident. I hope it was out of incompetence or by accident.”

See above.

23. “I can tell you from personal experience that Canada is very, very tough. Canada is as tough as anyone. “

24. “Now Canada is treating this country very, very badly. “

I can’t help but think that Justin Trudeau’s shiny mane has something to do with it. In one way or another.

25. “And surprisingly, we were supposed to win easily with 64 million votes, and we got 75 million votes, and we didn’t win. But let’s see what happens on that.”

Joe Biden got 81 million votes.

26. “You know, they talk about me with Russia, I get along well with Putin. I had a good relationship with Putin. But I was so tough.”

Yes, yes, you said it.

27. “So I am very honored to say that my approval means more than any approval ever given by anyone. “

More than anyone? !!? Well, at least he’s “honored” to say so.

28. “So I’m working on ’22, electing a lot of good senators and a lot of good congressmen. “

Mitch McConnell grimaces.

29. “But if you look at the numbers, people love me more than ever.”

Can you imagine saying this sentence out loud? Moreover, it does not become more popular.

30. “I am under siege. I agree with you on that.”

Yeah, that’s a good place to end.

