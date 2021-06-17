Boris Johnson criticized for his meeting with the Crown Prince of Bahrain | Human rights





Boris Johnson has been accused of putting trade before torture after meeting with senior Bahraini officials in Downing Street to discuss a free trade deal with the Gulf states. Neither the Foreign Office nor Downing Street announced in advance the meeting with the country’s Prime Minister, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, an official citing security concerns. The Downing Streets statement after the meeting said the two sides agreed to further strengthen our economic, security and diplomatic cooperation. The UK is seeking a new trade deal with the Gulf countries, either bilaterally through individual states or through their collective body, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Last November, the UK government announced it was starting to work with the GCC on a joint investment and trade review to be completed by this month. The review is a prelude to a free trade deal that Commerce Secretary Liz Truss said the UK is seeking. The GCC is already one of the UK’s largest trading partners, with two-way trade reaching nearly $ 45 billion in 2019. Bahrain pressed for free trade talks to start before the review was completed, but the UK wanted to wait for research into the hurdles the two sides needed to overcome before talks started. Bahrain has already drafted a white paper with its thoughts and expectations on what could be included in any deal. One proposal is for the GCC to craft a relatively skeletal deal that individual countries could build on in bilateral talks with the UK. The UK is likely to face intense parliamentary scrutiny of any trade deal with the Gulf states because of their human rights record. Liberal Democrat peer Lord Scriven said: I am dismayed but sadly not surprised that the Prime Minister rolled out the red carpet and put trade on torture with his meeting with the Crown Prince today. Even the official press release does not mention the human rights violations. The UK is a close ally of Bahrain and says it is working with Bahrain to help the country reform its penal system. In a sign of pressure ahead, Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird), said: If Britain is truly seeking a free trade deal with a regime that is holding political prisoners hostage, tortures children and even casts mild criticism in prison, it is imperative that human rights issues be at the heart of any future business relationship. Reprieve, the campaign against the death penalty, highlighted the cases of Mohammed Ramadhan and Husain Moosa, two men who have faced execution since at least 2017 for what they confessed under torture. In a joint report to coincide with the visit, Reprieve and Bird said: Between 2011 and 2020, Bahrain sentenced at least 51 people to death. Between 2001 and 2010, the decade before the Arab Spring, the number of executions was seven. They said Bahrain’s per capita toll was not significantly better than Iran’s.

