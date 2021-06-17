Old Believers in the Americas Must Pass Donald Trump





Let’s talk about Old Believers, clinging to their God and their guns, old pronouns and heterosexual marriages. It is still, in spite of everything, a Norman Rockwell version of things manifests itself, for example, in a primitive confidence in the doctor who, once, crushed the rump of a newborn baby and announced, with hieratic certainty, It is a boy or It’s a girl. . The Old Believers did not think that the doctor, on a whim, had assigned the sex of the baby. They felt the decision had been made months earlier, higher in the biological chain of command, and had to be respected as part of the scheme of things.

Four centuries ago in Russia, there was an internal conflict of religious ideas (old ways versus new ways) that had some commonality with the schism that divided the United States in the 21st century. In Russia, too, there were progressives, who embraced the reforms promulgated by Nikon, Patriarch of Moscow, and anathematized the old believers, who stuck firmly to the earlier religion. These were also known as the old rituals, raskolniki, and were led by Archpriest Avvakum. Avvakum wasn’t exactly Donald Trump, but he represented past practice and a mystical version of ancient Russia and its faith. The Old Believers tended to be located far from cosmopolitan centers. They were found in Siberia, in the Uralsin, so to speak, the Red States of the Russian Empire.

The Russian elites leaning towards the west, speaking French among themselves, despised these primitives. You may recall that in War and Peace, Prince Bolkonski’s pious daughter, Marya, befriends the Old Believers but, due to her father’s wrathful prejudices, stealthily greets them, leading them into the house. through the back door. These days, in places like Marthas Vineyard and Beverly Hills, Old Believers are also shunned and feared.

Years ago, when my father was editor of the Saturday Evening Post, which printed the iconic covers of Rockwell, a squire in Bucks County, Pa., Cheerfully condescended to him, I take your magazine for them. servants.

The mood is darker now. Coming out of the isolation of Covid, I am surprised by the thrill of aversion, hatred and even fear with which the polite progressive society of the Americas (the lower Bolkonskis and the Rostovs, the Tesla classes) welcome the mere mention of a Republican or a Conservative. It’s a reflex, a grimace of horror and disapproval. If you say the name Trump, they go into convulsions.

There has been a subtle rearrangement in the vocabulary of condemnation. The progressive elites are momentarily bored of denouncing all whites, except themselves, as white supremacists. There are trends in these uses. On Facebook now, they favor the word fascist by balancing it, especially when discussing various Republican efforts to reform state election laws. All conservative initiatives in this direction are fascist. The rhetoric must be unbridled, extreme, almost savoring the medieval. During the Cultural Revolution, Maos’ Red Guards denounced the black elements, demons and monsters. All conservatives are now, for the elites, demons and monsters.

Progressives lament the dark days we live in. They predict the imminent death of our fragile democracy. In their voices you hear a pulse of hysterical, opulent, ostentatious despair, the pity shop of the privileged. Hating Mr. Trump and his supporters dramatizes his own virtue. It makes elites feel good about themselves in the same way, classically, that poor whites in the South have been able to feel better about their own lot by despising and discriminating against blacks. Progressives believe that hating not only Mr. Trump but all Conservatives pays off their debts and cleanses them of sin. It gives them a certain moral luster.

Mr. Trump is to blame for much of this. Character is fate, and Mr. Trump was quite a character. He gave his enemies the gift of January 6. He played hide and seek with forbidden thoughts. He threw cherry bombs on the Constitution to see if he could scare him. Whatever one can say of January 6, it was one of the silliest afternoons in American history.

The New Russian Orthodoxy ultimately burned Archpriest Avvakum at the stake. The 21st century left would do the same with Mr. Trump if it could. It may not be necessary. It is a burnt case, an exhausted volcano, to use Disraelis’ expression. Let Palm Beach have it.

Old Believers don’t need Mr. Trump. If they are smart and lucky, they will find someone who is capable, like Mr. Trump was not, of defending the civic spirit, decency, democracy and freedom of speech and thought of the country. . This hero has not yet emerged.

Mr. Morrow is a senior researcher at the Center for Ethics and Public Policy. His latest book is God and Mammon: Chronicles of American Money.

