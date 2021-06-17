Donald Trump shouts on how windmills will ‘kill everything’





When wind turbine cancer strikes Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

What should a failed fascist do after a disastrous pandemic, a failed insurgency and two impeachment trials? Settle into self-imposed exile and continue to fester a horrific index case of Wind Turbine Brain.

Donald Trump is a long-time enemy of wind turbines, dating back to the days of the war (against Scottish energy officials, he was convinced he wanted to spoil the view of one of his golf courses). He believes they kill birds, not that he really doesn’t care, and that somehow, despite the absence of any imaginable mechanism, they cause cancer in humans. On Wednesday, on Sean Hannitys Fox News, Trump weighed in on the Keystone XL pipeline shutdown by reminding the public that wind turbines are killing machines that will kill everything. Let’s hear it straight from the big guy:

But you see what they did with the Keystone XL pipeline, where they almost shut it down on day one, and that was never mentioned during the debate. I kept saying you know you won’t be energy independent, you won’t do it for Pennsylvania, for Texas, for all those places where energy worked so well. We weren’t going to be energy independent in two months.

They are making windmills everywhere to ruin our land and kill our birds. To kill everything. Were not going to be, and they are very intermittent, as you have learned from watching over the past four months. Its intermittent energy. This is not good, it will not fuel our big factories. It’s a real one, it’s a problem.

Hannity then tried to change the subject to something, anything else.

Trump’s innuendo over the past four months showing us the dangers of seemingly relying on wind power, a claim tied to completely unfounded Conservative lies about the Texas blackout shows what a steady regimen of Fox News will do a man. The idea of ​​turbines killing everything is also foul plot sludge pumped from the depths of the Fever Swamp.

Back in the real world, the US wind industry is relatively small but its growing share of the energy mix, generating around 8.4% of the country’s large-scale electricity in 2020. The wind turbine technician is expected to be one of the few. the world’s most promising new jobs. country this decade. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that employment in the industry could increase 61% by 2029 and that future employment prospects in the industry will be excellent.

Part of the reason is the lower installation costs of wind versus fossil fuels, which has happened even under our failed ex-president blogger. Now, the trend could accelerate with a president living in reality and taking action to reduce carbon pollution and revive the clean energy economy. In May, President Joe Biden approved the first large-scale offshore wind project in the country off the coast of New England. More recently, his administration began the process of opening two sites off the coast of central and northern California for the installation of huge wind turbines. This is part of a campaign to install 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and, more broadly, to completely decarbonize the U.S. electricity grid by 2035.

The new facilities underway could produce 4.6 gigawatts of electricity (enough to power 1.6 million homes) and, depending on who you ask, kill countless billions of humans with cancer and head injuries. .

