India has just been devastated by COVID-19: Donald Trump





Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday India had been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, insisting that China would have to pay the United States $ 10 trillion to be allegedly responsible for the spread of COVID- 19 in the world.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that in fact China should pay the world more in compensation, but that’s what it has the capacity to pay.

The number (compensation) is much higher than that. But there is only what they can afford. And it’s up to us (United States). The number is greater all over the world. Look, countries have been destroyed because of what they did, whether by accident or not. And I hope it was an accident. I hope it was out of incompetence or by accident, Trump said in response to a question.

But, when you look, if it was by accident, if it was – anything, this – you look at these countries. They will never, ever be the same. Our country has been hit so hard. But other countries have been hit much harder, he said, citing India, which is currently experiencing the worst public health crisis in its history.

Look at what’s going on in India now. You know, they used to say, look how good India is doing, because they were always looking for an excuse – look how good India is. The fact that India has just been devastated now, and virtually every country has been devastated, Trump said.

I think that’s one of the reasons why I think it’s very important to know where it comes from, how it comes. I think I know. I mean, I’m sure of it. But surely China should help. Right now, their economy and our economy are the two fastest-growing economies, he argued.

The coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan in December 2019 by Chinese health authorities.

Trump has alleged that the coronavirus may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the city of Wuhan, in central China.

The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide is 177,136,569 and 3,835,123 people have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker on Thursday.

In April, India was grappling with a second wave of the pandemic and hospitals were reeling from a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. However, the country is now witnessing a decline in the second wave of coronavirus.

