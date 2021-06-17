Trump says children shouldn’t get Covid vaccine





Former President Donald Trump has opposed children receiving a Covid-19 vaccine by wrongly claiming that school-aged people are not affected or severely affected by the new virus.

We were lucky to have the vaccine, but the vaccine on the very young is something you really need to stop, he told Fox News host Sean Hannity in a phone interview on Wednesday. .

The president did not specify the age group of young people he was referring to during the complaint.

I mean, I don’t see any reasons, and I believe a lot in what we’ve done with the vaccines, but to have every schoolboy, where their 99.99%, they’re just not badly affected, a t -he adds. Having to get a vaccine, I think that’s something you should start to think about because I think it’s unnecessary.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer an emergency authorization to use its Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 following positive results from the company’s clinical trials.

Children accounted for a lower percentage of hospitalizations and deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, but they are not immune to the new virus.

In the UK, the delta variant, which has become the dominant strain in the country, peaked in the younger age group of 12 to 20 years old, mainly that group that worried here about making sure they get vaccinated, Dr Anthony Fauci said during a White House press briefing on June 8.

What Mr. Trump failed to mention is that hospitals are now seeing an increase in the number of young people with Covid-19 in their facilities now that many older people have been partially or fully vaccinated against the virus.

Researchers are now studying the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine in children 11 and under.

President Joe Biden encouraged children last month to receive a Covid-19 vaccine after an emergency use authorization was opened to their age group.

Were going to have, for the first time, a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine for teens over 12, Mr Biden said at the time. This is another giant step in our fight against the pandemic.

This new population will find the deployment of the vaccine rapid and effective, he added.

The children mostly showed minimal symptoms of Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic. But there are now a small minority of cases in children who develop rare multi-inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, after contracting the new virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 4,018 cases of MIS-C, including 36 deaths. The syndrome causes life-threatening inflammation that can affect organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain.

Health experts are also recommending that children receive a Covid-19 vaccine to avoid passing the new virus on to others.

