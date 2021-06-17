Trump expected to pay $ 560,000 in border visit debt: Texas judge





When former President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border later this month, he is expected to bring in $ 560,000 to pay off an overdue debt, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

Samaniego said Trump owed the city of El Paso this amount for his last trip there during his re-election campaign – a debt the judge claims the ex-president has yet to pay.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally at the El Paso County Coliseum February 11, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A judge has asked Trump to repay the debt he still owes the city for the visit. Getty / Joe Raedle

Trump said on Tuesday he would travel to the border at the invitation of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Trump backed the compatriot Republican for re-election in 2022, and he recently joined Abbott in criticizing President Joe Biden for his handling of the influx of migrants crossing the country from the southern border.

“The Biden administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in US history, and in just a few short weeks it made it the worst border crisis in history. of the United States, “Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. “It’s a disaster area with no mitigation.”

As Abbott helps the former leader find a place along the border to visit, Samaniego told NBC’s local affiliate KTSM-TV that he believes the governor should help the town of El Paso as well. to “get back the $ 560,000 Trump owed when he was here on his campaign.”

“It would be really nice if that was one of the things we got,” Samaniego said, noting that “we tried to reach out to get his campaign’s $ 560,000 here.”

Trump visited the city on February 11, 2019, during a campaign stop. The rally came less than a week after his State of the Union address, in which he claimed El Paso was one of the most dangerous cities in the country until the passage of the Secure Fence Act of 2006 and the construction of several kilometers of barriers in the border town.

However, FBI statistics showed that crime there had consistently declined every year before the law was passed, and the city was generally considered one of the safest communities along the border.

Speaking at the 2019 rally in El Paso, Trump told the crowd, “Security shouldn’t be for the rich and powerful alone. Security is the birthright of every American, which is why we must finish the wall. “

In front of Trump’s rally at the El Paso County Coliseum that day, there was a counter-demonstration organized by groups opposed to his border policies, which featured former congressman Beto O’Rourke .

The city of El Paso paid extra security for the then president, and provided transportation for his supporters to their vehicles in off-site parking lots.

According to KTSM-TV, the bills for Trump’s visit to El Paso in 2019 were $ 470,417.05. These flows break down into $ 6,286.57 due to the Ministry of Aviation; $ 60,630.84 for the fire department; $ 528 to the Department of Health, $ 6,452 to the Department of Streets and Maintenance; $ 15,577.52 at the Sun metro; and $ 380,942.12 to the police department.

Additional collection charges were added to the bill, bringing it to a total of around $ 560,000, KTSM-TV reported. In an August 2019 Texas Tribune article, Laura Cruz-Acosta, communications manager for the El Paso City Manager’s office, said the debt Trump owes the city was actually 569,204.63 $.

In November 2020, El Paso city council voted unanimously to hire law firm Snapper L. Carr to represent them in a bid to get Trump to pay the costs incurred during the 2019 visit.

