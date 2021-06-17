Donald Trump, human parasite, now tells people not to vaccinate their children against coronavirus





Given the opportunity to be of service to their country, most former US presidents are happy to help. Then there is Donald Trump. A stunted man-child who has never done anything without first asking, what do I gain? the ex-president has actively hurt America since he stepped down in January, largely by doing everything he can to undermine democracy, be it his continued attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election or tell people he’s going to be reinstated as POTUS in a matter of months. Also unnecessary? His decision to extend the pandemic by telling people not to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.

Yes, although he regularly insists he doesn’t get enough credit for coronavirus vaccines, Trump asserted in an interview with Sean Hannity on Wednesday that school-aged children shouldn’t. be vaccinated against the deadly virus. Now we have to go back and the schools have to reopen and frankly we are lucky to have the vaccine. But the vaccine on the very young is something you really need to stop, Trump said inexplicably. You have to take back the leadership of your country, I mean, I don’t see any reasons and I believe a lot in what we have done with the vaccine. It’s amazing what we have done. You see the results. But to have every kid out of school, where it’s 99.99%, they just don’t know, they’re just not affected or badly affected. I think having to get a vaccine is something you should start thinking about, because I think it’s not necessary.

As usual, the majority of the words that came out of the 45th President’s mouth were lies. The coronavirus does indeed affect children. As Politico notes, more than 2,000 children have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome since the start of the pandemic; MIS-C damages the heart to such an extent that some children who develop it would need lifelong monitoring and intervention, while more than 30 have died. According to neonatologist Dr Alvaro Moreira, MIS-C can strike apparently healthy children almost a month after asymptomatic infections. And while it’s true that children are less likely to become symptomatic than adults, more than 4 million have tested positive for COVID-19, which they can then pass on to more vulnerable people, helping to spread the virus. .

Meanwhile, NBC News reports that virtually all hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated, and not just unvaccinated adults who are at risk for serious illness. In our local hospitals, the children who get sick are the ones who don’t get vaccinated, said Dr. Natasha Burgert, a pediatrician in Overland Park, Kansas. Unsurprisingly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged children 12 and older to get vaccinated, citing the recent increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Trump, of course, isn’t the only Republican on the anti-science and anti-vax train, according to The Tennessean:

Some lawmakers are targeting the Tennessee Department of Health and the state’s senior health official for encouraging minors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Several Republican lawmakers questioned state health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey at a joint government operations committee meeting on Wednesday, filing complaints and threatening to dissolve or reconstitute the department’s responsibilities in response to her efforts to vaccinate Tennesséens against the deadly coronavirus.

Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, accused the department of peer pressure on teens and young adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with or without their parents’ permission. We know how impressionable our young people are. For one of our departments to make it look like you need a vaccine … to adapt, it’s peer pressure from the state of Tennessee, Cepicky said. Personally, I think it’s reprehensible that you are doing this, that you are doing this to our young people.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos