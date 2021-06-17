Donald Trump looms over the first maneuvers of the hopes of the GOP 2024: “The shadow primary is underway”





Senator Rand Paul is heading north to Cleveland this weekend, but not for the pierogies.

The Kentuckian travels to Ohio to put his political might behind Mike Gibbons’ candidacy for the competitive Republican nomination for the US Senate.

Mr Paul is among a group of prominent Republicans taking action in the 2022 midterm election in a way that captures media attention, strengthens their appeal to grassroots activists, and can help -be the party to take power in Congress.

Welcome to the start of the jockeys among the potential presidential candidates of 2024.

In search of street credibility with voters, early underdogs are rushing to lift candidates across the country through their supporters, public appearances, and fundraising events.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will travel to Iowa next week to deliver the opening speech for the state’s biggest Republican Party fundraiser of the year.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Iowa next month to lend a hand in the fight for control of the House.

Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas have made noise on the endorsement front. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also lent his support to the Republican candidates.

The phantom primary is on, said Craig Robinson, a veteran Republican Party strategist based in Iowa. This cycle is different due to the presence of former President Trump. He casts a long shadow on it.

Hours earlier, Mr. Trump released the statement: ICYMI: It’s Donald Trump’s Party.

Mr. Trump led the party when he lost both houses of Congress and the White House. He’s rocked races with his backers, including in North Carolina, where he backs Rep. Ted Budds’ candidacy in a high-profile race that will help determine whether Democrats retain control of the Senate 50-50.

Polls show Mr. Trump is the most beloved of the possible candidates for 2024. He is often followed in popularity by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who his team says has focused on his run for re-election in 2022.

After Trump and DeSantis you have all these other people trying to make room for themselves, Mr Robinson said.

From what I see, there are people who have a lot of work to do if they are to be seen as strong contenders in this presidential race.

The momentum has raised the bar on Mr. Pence.

Mr. Pence plans to return to the nation’s premier caucus state, Iowa, to headline Rep. Randy Feenstra’s first Feenstra Family Picnic at the Dean Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center.

The Pence Itinerary includes an appearance at the Family Leaders Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines. Mr. Pompeo and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem are expected to appear at the event for advocates of Christian values.

Mr. Pompeo is scheduled to speak next week at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Texas. The event will certainly be filled with evangelicals, a crucial block in the Republican primary contests.

Pence’s pilgrimage to Iowa marks his first trip to the state since the 2020 presidential campaign. This will provide yet another glimpse into whether Trump supporters still love him after refusing to move all in. Mr. Trump’s unproven claims that Democrats stole the election.

Mr Pence received a warm welcome this month when he gave the opening speech at the annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner hosted by Hillsborough County Republicans in Manchester, New Hampshire.

I have come here to say that the time has come for every American patriot who shares our ideals and values ​​to stand up and fight against the agenda of the radical left, Mr Pence said.

He said he learned from Mr. Trump.

I think President Trump is showing what Republicans can accomplish when our leaders stand firm on conservative principles and don’t back down.

Mr. Pence also started the political rights group Advancing American Freedom, signed Congressional Republican National Committee fundraising solicitations and led a pair of fundraisers with parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California.

He endorsed the candidacy of former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor of Arkansas and Sens’s nominations for re-election. Jerry Moran from Kansas and Todd Young from Indiana.

The list of potential White House candidates has given Iowa a lot of attention four years after Mr. Cruz emerged victorious from caucuses and Mr. Trump came in second.

Ms Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, is expected to be in Iowa for the first time this year when she headlines the state’s Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day dinner in Des Moines.

She created the Stand for America PAC, which will serve as her vehicle to help candidates for the House and Senate. She also lent her support to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has yet to officially announce his candidacy for re-election, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin in Virginia.

In addition to the money she raised for her PAC, she helped raise $ 250,000 for Republicans participating in various races. She supported or organized fundraisers for eight female House members seeking re-election.

“Taking over the House and Senate and electing GOP governors is Ambassador Haley’s top priority,” Haley’s spokesperson Charlie Denton said. She is laser-focused on the 2022 election cycle. Through SFA PAC, she supports conservative fighters who believe America is inherently good and have the courage to speak out even in the most difficult environments.

Mr. Pompeo recently launched the Champion American Values ​​Political Action Committee and was the first of the likely presidential candidates to run in Iowa. He was headliner for the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale.

There is an important checkpoint by 2024. These elections in 2022 will also have a real impact on how the ultimate 2024 unfolds, Pompeo said. This is why I am here today. This is why I will continue to go out and campaign.

He added: If we get 2022 correctly, 2024 will resolve itself.

Mr. Pompeo has been busy making endorsements. He supported Republicans in New York, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska. He also supported the candidacies for governor of Ms. Huckabee Sanders in Arkansas and Representative Lee Zeldin in New York.

Mr. Cruz supported the race for the re-election of Representative Ken Bucks in the 4th Congressional District of Colorado and Amanda Adkins in the 3rd Congressional District of Kansas, as well as two candidates in Texas: Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez in the 15th Congressional District and Susan Wright in the 6th Congressional District.

I have no doubts that Susan will work with me and with powerful Conservatives to secure the border, rebuild our economy and bring our Texan values ​​to the Washington Swamp, Cruz said on social media this week.

