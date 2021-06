Wales delays easing lockdown restrictions for four weeks after Boris Johnson pushes Freedom Day back for a month

WALES delays further easing of lockdown restrictions for four weeks as the country faces a “serious public health situation”. 490 cases of the variant have been reported in Wales and confirmed in four of the five new cases in Wales. Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest updates 2 Wales to delay further easing of lockdown restrictions Credit: AFP Wales Prime Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted: “Cases of the Delta variant are spreading across Wales. “Within weeks, cases were confirmed in all parts of the country. “We have reviewed all the evidence and will be suspending rule changes for 4 weeks.” The 490 cases have not been linked to travel or contact with another case, the Welsh government said. The rules were due to be relaxed in Wales on June 7, but will now be reviewed on July 15. It comes after Boris Johnson delayed Freedom Day in England until July. The PM insisted that July 19 is the “end date” when all legal restrictions on the lockdown will be removed. But critics fear the British will never be released from the lockdown and Mr Johnson will once again throw the box on the road. Yesterday Matt Hancock told MPs Freedom Day would not be delayed beyond July 19. COVID PASSPORT Two Vaccines Could Mean Summer Vacation THIS YEAR as Government Plans ‘WFH Forever’ SCHOOL TEST Covid tests in schools “should be deleted” because 60% of positive results “false” Comment THE SUN SAYS The third wave of Covid would be upon us, forgive us if we don’t join in the panic SHOP THE SECRETS Tesco secrets revealed, including gadgets and hiring four hours after applying TEST TIME Covid Surge Testing Begins in Surrey After ‘Delta’ Indian Cases Confirmed The Health Secretary has confirmed that regulations and laws on covid will be extended until midnight on July 18. Laws on face masks for public transport will also be removed – meaning an end to masks on trains and buses, and fines for not covering up. It is not yet clear whether they will need to be kept in other places like stores or indoor places. 2 The rules will be reviewed again on July 15 Credit: Getty







