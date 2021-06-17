BSY will fight rivals demanding withdrawal but will listen to PM





WITH a section of BJP lawmakers in Karnataka pushing for a change in leadership and BJP state official Arun Singh seeking individual views of MPs on governance, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he would step down if Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to do so. thus, according to party sources close to him. Yediyurappa has decided to bend over backwards and counter efforts by the party’s rivals to oust him from the post of chief minister, but will not stand in the way if the party’s high command and Prime Minister Modi seek his exit, said a BJP member who has long been a confidant of the veteran chief. Yediyurappa is of the opinion that he is indebted to Prime Minister Modi for bringing him back to the BJP in 2014. If the Prime Minister asks him to resign, he will do so because he owes him his political renaissance, a source said. . He is ready to listen to the high command and does not want to create problems, but as a political fighter he will oppose the efforts of his rivals to dethrone him. There has been much speculation that the two-day visit to Karnataka undertaken by Singh since June 16 is an exercise to set the stage for a change of leadership due to Yediyurappa’s advanced age, he has turned 78 years in February and the discontent of many lawmakers over the centralization of power with the Chief Minister and his youngest son BY Vijayendra.

