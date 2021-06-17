EDITORIAL | Xi to release information on Taishan nuclear power plant leak





~~ ~ A radiation leak incident appears to have occurred at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in China’s Guangdong Province, near Hong Kong. A French company that worked with the nuclear power plant in construction and operation has notified the US government of an increase in the radiation dose to the area surrounding the plant, CNN TV reported. The leaks are believed to be the radioactive noble gases xenon and krypton, and fuel rods containing uranium fuel are suspected to be damaged, but the Chinese government withheld details. Depending on the conditions, this nuclear incident in China could have serious consequences for Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan and other neighboring countries. Xi Jinping is expected to make the cause and current status of the incident public as soon as possible. When Japan decided to dump the treated water from TEPCO’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean, the Chinese government criticized it as being extremely irresponsible and gravely prejudicial to the interests of the peoples of neighboring countries. RELATED: China and South Korea also discharge nuclear power plant wastewater into the oceans It is strange that China, which seems sensitive to the evolution of nuclear power, does not actively disclose information about his own recent leak. Even with the coronavirus outbreak, delays in disseminating and withholding information have become a global problem. We cannot allow a repeat of this. The Taishan nuclear power plant has two state-of-the-art European pressure reactors (EPRs), using French technology. It is a large-scale reactor that has a power of 1.75 million kilowatts. The accident occurred at the first EPR built in the world, which entered service in 2018. The problem appears to have been around for about two weeks, but Chinese officials say they continue to operate the nuclear power plant by raising the upper limits of radiation dose standards in the surrounding region. It is a terrible betrayal that turns its back on nuclear energy safety standards. About 10 years ago, China was 10th in the world for nuclear power generation, but with 48 power plants as of January of this year, it is currently 3rd in the world after the United States and France. The rapid advancement of its position is due to China’s rush to build nuclear power plants. The leadership of the Communist Party, which aims to make China an energy power, likely imposes strict production quotas on nuclear power plants. Even if the plant’s main control room is notified of a problem, officials can deem the problem to be minor and continue operations until the next periodic inspection. Xi Jinping should learn from this opportunity that it is dangerous to neglect security standards. Yoshihide Sugas’ administration should also reflect on the delay in obtaining information about the Taishan nuclear power plant incident. This is a problem that strongly influences the security of Japan. RELATED: (Read the Sankei Shimbun editorial in Japanese on this link.) Author: Editorial Board, The Sankei Shimbun







