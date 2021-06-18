MK Stalin – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service NEW DELHI / CHENNAI: For the first time after taking office, Chief Minister MP Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. Stalin handed a list of 63 requests on behalf of the state to Modi, which fall under 25 different sectors. Some of the key issues raised during the meeting include the cancellation of the three agricultural legislations and the law amending the citizenship law, the abolition of NEET and the new education policy, the early start of vaccine production at the Chengalpattu complex and Coonoor, the relaunch of the Sethusamudram project, the hydrocarbon projects, the Neutrino projects and the Chennai-Salem Greenfield highway, and the disbursement of financial resources and GST that are owed to Tamil Nadu. The demands also included allowing Tamil Nadu to increase the level of storage in the Mullaiperiyar Dam to the full level of 152 feet, reject the nod for the Mekedatu Dam project in Karnataka, Thirukkural said as national treasure and to recover Katchatheevu. “It was a pleasant and satisfying meeting. The Prime Minister ensured all cooperation for development projects in TN. He also said that I could contact him at any time regarding any state-related inquiries, ”Stalin told reporters at Tamil Nadu House in the nation’s capital. The meeting between the leaders lasted about 25 minutes. Mentioning some of the demands raised, Stalin said: “Some of them have to be fulfilled by the Center while others have to be implemented by the state; A few other projects are to be implemented jointly by the Center and the State. This visit to Delhi gave me hope that all of this could be achieved. We will continue to put pressure on the Union government to implement our demands. Responding to a question on what kind of approach the Tamil Nadu government would have with the Center, the Chief Minister said: “Our Chief Kalaignar (former Chief Minister K Karunanidhi) said Urimaikku Kural Kuduppom; Uravukku Kai Koduppom (We will raise our voice for our rights; We will reach out for friendship). We will follow this advice. TASMAC’s outlets will slowly shrink, Stalin says When asked if there was a possibility of completely closing TASMAC stores in the state, Stalin said: “We promised that TASMAC stores would be gradually reduced. It will be implemented accordingly, as was done under the previous regime. On speculation that the state government is considering long-term parole for the seven convicted of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the chief minister said: “We have handed over a memorandum to the president. Ram Nath Kovind in this regard. In addition, cases are pending in court. The state government will decide based on judicial developments. Regarding vaccine supply, Stalin said: “We raised the issue of vaccine supply in Tamil Nadu with the Center. Until now, that had not been enough. But the prime minister has promised to look into this issue and provide the state with the required amount of vaccines. Stalin left for New Delhi on Thursday morning and was received by the leaders and cadres of the party. Main demands made by Stalin Cancellation of three farm laws and the Citizenship Amendment Act

Disposal of NEET, other entrance exams and NEP

Early operationalization of vaccination units in Chengalpattu, Coonoor

Implementation of the Sethusamudram project

Disbursement of financial resources and GST assessments

Abandonment of hydrocarbon projects, Neutrino project and Chennai-Salem Greenfield Expressway projects

Revocation of the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020

Rapid implementation of AIIMS Madurai

Creation of AIIMS in Coimbatore

OBC reservation under All India quota for UG, PG medical admissions Constitutional amendment to allow states to allocate reserves for MBC, SC and ST

Special relief package for the MSME sector

Priority in appointments to Union government offices in TN, to the people of the State

