Two million requests for help refused since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister





Some two million requests for formal care and support from adults over the age of 18 have been rejected by their local council since Boris Johnson pledged to fix social care once and for all, new analysis reveals. The Care and Support Alliance (CSA) said the shocking figure equates to about 21,000 rejected requests every week, or 3,000 every day. The alliance, which represents over 70 of Britain’s leading charities, including Age UK and Alzheimer Society, said central government funding has not kept pace with the resulting growing demand for care. The group said the pandemic threatens to worsen an already bad situation. Research recently published by Age UK found that being stuck at home for long periods of time, largely immobile and without the stimulation of companionship, speeds up and intensifies the need for care for some older people. News and insights, direct from Westminster to your inbox The new finding comes the day the leaders of 50 Alliance-owned charities and nonprofits wrote to the Prime Minister, calling on him to act this year to deliver on his promise to the country at Downing. Street when he took office on July 24, 2019. During the pandemic, tens of thousands of people died before their stay in care homes due to Covid-19. The best legacy we can leave for all those who have lost loved ones would be to ensure that we fix the health care system so that a similar tragedy cannot happen again, the letter says. Caroline Abrahams, CSA Co-Chair and Charitable Director of Age United Kingdom, said: The fact that two million requests for care have been turned down by local councils in the past two years or so is mind-boggling. Although this huge group of our fellow citizens will undoubtedly have many different needs, some care will have been essential to ensure that they all live well and in dignity. Without it, their lives will have been reduced in quality and sometimes in quantity as well, with tremendous pressure placed on families and friends to try to compensate for the lack of properly funded support. We can’t go on like this, it’s just too unfair for everyone involved. Even before the pandemic, at least 1.6 million people were deprived of the care they needed, the alliance said. Health and Social Affairs Secretary Matt Hancock told delegates to the NHS Confederation Conference on Thursday that proposals for social reform would be released later this year. A government spokesperson said: Throughout the pandemic, we have sought to protect everyone working in social care or receiving social care, especially the elderly who are more vulnerable to the virus. We have provided nearly $ 1.8 billion for the sector, including infection prevention and control measures, and prioritized the sector for the vaccine. We are committed to sustainably improving the social protection system for adults and, as the Queen’s Speech affirmed, we will present proposals later this year to ensure that every person receives the care they need, with the dignity they need. ‘she deserves.

