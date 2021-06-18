Five things you need to know to start your day

Biden shifts his focus from Vladimir Putin to Xi Jinping. Expats in Singapore and Hong Kong are green with envy. Nothing can stop the world’s most expensive real estate market. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

With his meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin behind him, Joe Biden’s goal is move towards Xi Jinping. Relations between the United States and China are much more complex and meaningful to the American economy than relations with Russia, and Biden’s window to meet and establish a productive relationship with Xi for years to come is closing. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed on Thursday that planning was underway for in-depth talks with Beijing. No date has been confirmed, although a possibility is at the G-20 summit in Rome in October. Meanwhile, US regulators have proposed a banning products from Huawei and four other Chinese electronics companies, stepping up pressure on technology suppliers suspected of posing security risks. And Xi chose one of his best lieutenants to lead The battle of the chips between China and the United States

Asian stocks look set to gain after US tech stocks rallied and Treasuries rose as investors unwound some of this year’s dominant reflation trades. The dollar rose and commodities collapsed. Futures increased in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 hit an all-time high as investors turned away from cyclical stocks, while the benchmark S&P 500 ended up changing little. Treasury yields fell amid speculation from investors unwinding curve-steepening trades after Federal Reserve officials signaled that monetary policy tightening could start sooner than expected, helping to limit the risk that inflation could get out of hand. Gold fell below $ 1,800 an ounce and oil fell.

Singapore and Hong Kong have virtually closed for more than a year to control Covid-19. But as the United States and Europe emerge from the pandemic, cities businesses and expats are starting to wonder if they’ve been too slow to reopen and can only watch with envy the return to normalcy of life elsewhere. What is at stake are the reputations of the cities as the main commercial and financial centers of Asia. Then there is the human toll for families separated by strict travel measures and long, inconvenient quarantines. it makes many question their decisions to stay. But there is a silver lining on the horizon for some. Hong Kong has just announced that it Shorten the hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers from most locations to seven days provided they pass an antibody test. In other Covid news, life-saving lung transplants on the rise for severe cases; the United States is invest $ 3.2 billion in the development of antiviral drugs to fight Covid-19; and the The UK has recorded the most cases in a day since mid-February.

The world’s most expensive real estate market is unstoppable. Despite a struggling economy and a wave of emigration after years of political turmoil, the demand for housing in Hong Kong – ranging from luxury mansions to shoebox apartments – remains inexhaustible, with house prices hovering near a record high set in mid-2019. The average property value in Hong Kong was beat the world $ 1.25 million as of June 2020, according to CBRE. One of the main reasons for the sky-high prices? In a city of 7.5 million people where space is at a premium, the demand for housing continues to exceed supply.

In April, officials from China’s Economic Planning Agency began investigating Chinese oil refiners for alleged violations of tax and environmental rules. The investigation has has recently intensified in the small seaside town of Panjin with the arrival of senior officials from the national tax and prosecution services. Some refiners may face significant penalties such as loss of access to imported crude. The question hanging over Chinese refiners, the cities in which they operate, and the global network of traders who supply them, is how far the crackdown will go. The future of China’s vast oil refining industry may depend on what government investigators find in the little-known seaside energy hub.

What we read

Here’s what caught our attention over the past 24 hours:

And finally, here’s what interests Tracy today

There are a lot of interesting things going on with central banks right now, especially the divergent approaches to potential inflation and the different exit speeds of the extraordinary stimulus efforts of 2020. However, one of the most interesting – and potentially most influential in the market – is currently underway in Asia, with China slowing the credit expansion that has helped its economy not only weather last year’s coronavirus pandemic, but weather it while maintaining levels envious of growth.

China’s credit impulse – which tracks new funding as a percentage of GDP – continues to decline, and last month recorded its first negative reading since August 2019. Normally, a reversal of the credit impulse would be a bad signal for China’s debt-driven economy, and by extension for things like commodities and risky assets. (Citigroup strategist Matt King likes to overlay charts of the global credit expansion with the MSCI World Index, implying that stocks will follow credit expansion up or down. year, China has been a major driver of global credit expansion).

But there are still arguments that this time is different, and today Bloomberg reports that China’s economic growth has decoupled from credit as its economy matures and started. move away from credit-dependent sectors. This would suggest that a funding crunch would not necessarily lead to as much of a slowdown in China’s economy, nor in turn to have as much of an impact on the rest of the world. One to watch.

You can follow Tracy Alloway on Twitter at @tracyalloway.