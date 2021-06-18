Modi will have to take initiative to solve agricultural unrest, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal, 59, has become the linchpin of Shiromani Akali Dal, stepping out of the shadow of his ninety-year-old father and five-time Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal. But, with the Punjab assembly elections slated for early next year, he faces many challenges to revive the political fortunes of his party which has struggled after breaking a 24-year alliance with the Bharatiya Janata party last year. He also upset his hard core of the peasantry over the three contentious farm laws that the SAD initially approved. Last week Badal struck a seat-sharing pact with the Bahujan Samaj party keeping an eye on the voices of Dalits who make up 32% of the state’s overall votes. In a high-profile interview, the SAD president expressed confidence in next year’s high-stakes electoral battle. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the political landscape of Punjab?

… Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh does not have a single notable achievement. He made a lot of promises in recent polls swearing by Gutka Sahib (Sikh religious script). The people of Punjab are religious and emotional … if you swear by God and fail, they are not ready to accept it. Second, Congressmen have wreaked havoc in their constituencies. Not a single sand mine has been auctioned off in five years, but MPs have had carte blanche to steal government resources …

There are several parties in the opposition space, such as the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi party, the BJP and the dissident Akali factions. Who will make the most of all of the problems you have listed?

A party that people believe has the capacity, the credibility and the experience to lead the government. If you leave Congress aside, people have three choices. The AAP has also lost its credibility. Look at its declining share of the vote, from 22% in the 2017 parliamentary elections to 6% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The second is the BJP which faces so much public anger. The only alternative for the people is the SAD-BSP alliance. It will be a success thanks to the credibility of the SAD

The SAD forged an electoral pact with the BSP after 25 years. But the BSP has been a marginal player in the Punjab … In the 2017 assembly polls, it only got 1.59% of the vote and blanked out 111 of the 117 seats it contested. Where does your confidence in the alliance come from?

Our point of reference is the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha. They (the BSP) fought against three of the 13 seats. In Jalandhar, their share of the vote was 20%; it was 14% in Hoshiarpur, and 13% in Anandpur Sahib …

… How has the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws changed your party’s equation with the farmers’ constituency?

The peasant organizations never wanted their movement to be supported politically because that would have given a ruse to the government of Narendra Modi to qualify their agitation as a political game. So neither we, nor Congress, nor the AAP are part of it. But, if you go to the protest sites, 80% of those who sit there are Akali Dal.

Your party initially approved the ordinances of the Centers. Won’t that cause a political comeback?

As an ally of the National Democratic Alliance government, we have been trapped. When the Center made its way through agricultural laws in parliament, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the only SAD minister in the Union cabinet, resigned and we withdrew from the NDA. So the SAD supported the farmers …

What is the way forward to solve the agitation of the farmers?

The Prime Minister will have to take the initiative … If Mr. Modi wants to be seen as the Prime Minister of the people, then he should immediately withdraw the laws.

What if the Center does not repeal the laws?

So this turmoil will continue, whether it lasts six months, a year or two years …

A new Special Investigative Team (SIT), set up by the government of Captain Amarinder Singh, is investigating cases of police dismissals in 2015, which is seen as a step to bring the issue of sacrilege into the spotlight. …

The SIT was not formed with the intention of finding the criminal, but rather with a political intention … Even now, the intention is not to do justice. I urge the new SIT to rise above politics …

After severing ties with the BJP, your party began talks on forming a third front … with non-BJP and non-Congress parties. What has been the progress?

… The regional parties have started to win the elections; Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and DMK in Tamil Nadu … As 2024 approaches, all will come on one platform

Now that your dad is almost retired … will you be the holiday CM?

It’s up to the party to decide