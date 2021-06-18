‘Likely’ Biden-Xi meeting at October G-20 summit, US says





NEW YORK – A meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely take place in October at the Group of 20 summit, the White House said Thursday, noting the growing alignment of Western countries with China. Biden “will look for opportunities for dialogue with President Xi in the future,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on a conference call when asked if such a summit was planned after Biden concluded his first overseas trip as president in Europe on Wednesday. In addition to attending the Group of Seven summit, Biden’s week-long itinerary was also filled with bilateral meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “What the president said about the fact that there was no substitute for dialogue at the leadership level as central to why he held the summit with Putin yesterday also applies to China and to President Xi Jinping, ”Sullivan said. As for a summit between Biden and Xi, “we have no specific plans at the moment, but I would like to note that the two leaders will probably be at the G-20 in Italy in October,” Sullivan continued. The most recent high-level correspondence between Beijing and Washington took place just before the G-7 summit, when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Chinese Foreign Chief Yang Jiechi, who is a member of the Politburo and director of the Bureau of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Sullivan said a major area of ​​progress at this week’s G-7 meeting was “convergence among like-minded countries, among democracies around the world, on China.” This includes the launch of a new infrastructure initiative touted as a transparent, high-level alternative to Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, directly addressing China’s challenge for the first time in a press release. NATO, as well as the launch of the US-European agreement. The Business Technology Council, which seeks to coordinate the response to China’s non-market economic practices, he said. Regarding Biden’s engagement with Turkey, Sullivan stressed Erdogan’s “clear commitment” to protect the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Ankara said Turkish troops would stay there after the US forces left. In April, Biden announced a complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. The US Central Command said last week it had completed more than 50% of the withdrawal. “Turkey would play a leading role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport, and we are currently working on how to execute against that,” Sullivan said Thursday. “Obviously, we take seriously the fear that the Taliban or other elements in Afghanistan will attack the Western – or international – presence, the diplomatic presence or the security presence in Kabul and its surroundings,” he said. he continued. “That is why we are developing a detailed and effective security plan.”







