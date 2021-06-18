Yerevan says Baku, Ankara threaten another genocide – Asbarez.com





The Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that anti-Armenian statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a speech to the Azerbaijani parliament threatened the security of the entire region. The Yerevan official also said that an alliance between Turkey and Azerbaijan announced earlier this week during Erdogan’s trip to Shushi was against the self-determination of the people of Artsakh and territorial integrity. of Armenia and contained threats of genocide against Armenians in the region. Below is a translated version of the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has already issued a statement strongly condemning the joint visit of the Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents to the currently occupied city of Shushi in the Republic of Artsakh, and called the visit a pure provocation against regional peace and security. Equally deplorable and provocative are the declaration signed by the Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents in Shushi, as well as the remarks made by the Turkish president in Azerbaijan. Although one of the provisions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani declaration states that the document is not directed against a third party, all of its content is aimed at the Armenian people. It clearly reveals that the two states which launched a 44-day aggression against the Republic of Artsakh entered into an alliance against the self-determination of the people of Artsakh, the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia and the rights of the people. Armenian around the world who survived the genocide. The use of the Zangezur corridor in the declaration proves that Turkey and Azerbaijan, encouraged by the impunity of their joint aggression and the mass atrocities committed against the people of Artsakh, are now reaching public agreements against the integrity territorial and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia. Equally worrying is the agreement of the two states to fight international recognition of the Armenian genocide. The aforementioned agreements totally contradict irrefutable norms of general international law. In this regard, it should be noted that under international law, in particular the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties of 1969, all international treaties which conflict with a peremptory norm of general international law are void and cannot have any international legitimacy. It should be noted that this declaration is not based on the United Nations Charter nor on the OSCE’s comprehensive and indivisible concept of security, but on their approach to “parental security, which is promoted as a principle of unifying the turkish world. The anti-Armenian statements expressed by the Turkish president in the Azerbaijani parliament on the creation of a regional cooperation platform are hypocritical and misleading. The public agreements between the Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents not only contain genocidal threats against the Armenian people in the region, but also pose a serious challenge for all countries interested in international and regional peace and security, which requires close cooperation. between all these countries. The situation resulting from the use of force and aggression against the people of Artsakh cannot become a basis for lasting peace, just as various Turkish-Azerbaijani initiatives invented in Shushi cannot separate this Armenian cultural center. of Artsakh and the Armenian people.

